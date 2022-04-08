A video of Jada Pinkett Smith forcing Will Smith to respond on her IG Live has resurfaced. Video / Reddit

A video of Jada Pinkett Smith forcing Will Smith to respond on her IG Live has resurfaced. Video / Reddit

A video from 2019 showing a heated exchange between Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith has resurfaced, with fans point out the tension between the couple.

In the 49-second clip, which was filmed by Pinkett Smith on her Instagram Live, her visibly upset husband tells her "don't use me" for clout, adding that social media is "his bread and butter".

The clip, which has been circulating on Reddit this week after the Oscars scandal, sparked speculation about the state of the Smiths' marriage, as viewers pointed out the tension between husband and wife, even while Pinkett Smith was filming.

The talk show host was filming the video to promote her show Red Table Talk.

"You know [therapist] Esther Perel is coming to the table — she's gonna be at the 'Red Table'," she tells her husband.

"Would you say she has been instrumental in you and I redefining our relationship?" she asks him, pointing the camera to him.

"I would say don't just start filming me without asking me," Smith says, clearly irritated.

Smith looked unhappy and asked his wife to stop filming. Photo / Reddit

Pinkett Smith tells viewers she is "still dealing with foolishness" and continues to probe her husband.

"Would you say that she [Perel] helped us heal the hurts that we caused between one another?"

Smith tells her, "My social media presence is my bread and butter. So you can't just use me for social media. Don't just start rolling; I'm standing in my house. Don't start rolling."

Viewers on Reddit pointed out that Smith looks "so uncomfortable" in the video.

"He looks hella anxious like he knows Jada is going to provoke him and he's afraid of how it will go down," someone else wrote.

Last year, the Smiths confirmed they were in an open marriage.

This week, Pinkett Smith's ex, August Alsina, has spoken up, denying rumours that he is writing a tell-all book about their romance.

"What would be the need to write a book about my supposed 'sex life' with ANYBODY, EVER, in life?" Alsina wrote in an Instagram post.

"If you are looking for that kind of entertainment, read the book called 'Holy Bible' while you're at it."