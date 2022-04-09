Will Smith issued a set of rules for his relationship following a tense moment. Photo / Getty Images

Actor Will Smith once made Jada Pinkett Smith vow to never swear at him or resort to violence in their marriage.

The star, who infamously slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars, appeared on a 2018 episode of Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk where he revealed what led to the ban.

Smith spoke about a time at a party when he pulled his now-wife aside in the 1990s after she told him to "shut the f**k up" in front of 20 guests.

"I grabbed a newspaper and I said, pow!" the Oscar winner said while jokingly re-enacting hitting his wife on the head with it.

Smith went on to reveal he then pulled Pinkett Smith aside and asked, "'Can I talk to you in the other room, please?'"

He went on to reveal that he asked Jada to never be violent, following his own harrowing past experiences.

"We went in the other room, and I said, 'Jada, this is the deal: I grew up in a household where I watched my father punch my mother in the face, and I will not create a house, a space, an interaction with a person where there's profanity and violence,'" he shared.

"'If you have to talk to me like that, we can't be together. We're not going to use any profanity in our interactions. We're not going to raise our voices. We're not going to be violent. I can't do it.'"

Smith revealed a shocked Pinkett Smith responded by asking if he would actually end the relationship "over some words." "I was like, 'Yeah, I just did! We're not cursing!'" he shared. "And her eyes welled up with tears, and she was like, 'OK.'"

The actor then claimed the couple had not raised their voices or sworn at each other for another 20-years as a result of the candid chat.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the infamous slap. Photo / Getty Images

Fast-forward to 2022, and Smith made headlines for slapping Chris Rock, and yelling at him at the 2022 Oscars in March over a joke at Pinkett Smith's expense.

Smith issued a public apology to Rock and resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences before the decision came to ban him from all events for 10 years.

"The Board of Governors has decided, for a period of 10 years, from April 8, 2022, Mr Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards," the Academy said in a statement, going on to thank Rock for "maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances."