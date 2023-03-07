Amazing Annabel, a cancer survivor, speaks to Kea Kids News about her dream to meet pop star Harry Styles. Video / Kea Kids News

Annabel Mayhill has learnt the hard way that things don’t always work out as you’d expect them.

At only 12 years old, she’s had to fight bone cancer and has had to relearn to walk.

For such a young person, Annabel has had to learn to deal with a lot of setbacks and cope with some big losses, but there is one thing she refuses to lose: hope.

When she was 10 years old, her mum planned to take her to her very first concert, to see her favourite artist Harry Styles. It was December 2020 and we all know how that turned out, with the Covid-19 pandemic ruining everything.

More than two years on, Annabel still has not been to her first concert and still harbours one dream: to one day meet Harry Styles.

That day could be today and Harry Styles could very well be lucky enough to meet the inspirational Annabel, as she is finally heading to her first ever concert tonight to see the Watermelon Sugar star perform at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Thanks to The Hits team, Annabel and her mum Abbey will finally see him perform - but the family has had no response to any attempts to arrange a meet and greet between Annabel and Harry.

Three weeks ago, The Hits and Annabel’s family put up posts on Instagram asking people to tag Harry Styles and share the hashtag #whenharrymetannabel, in the hopes that Harry himself would see them and agree to make this Kiwi fan’s dream come true.

The Hits production team also tried reaching out to Harry Styles’ PR team, to no avail, as there was apparently a strict blanket rule against meet and greet events for this tour.

Despite that, Annabel is still very happy to go see Harry play live, even if she doesn’t get to meet him.

“She’s really excited to go to the concert,” her mum told the Herald this morning. “We knew the meet & greet was a long shot but it was fun to try.”

You can hear more about Annabel’s brave journey in the interview with The Hits below and read about it in her Givealittle page.

The Amazing Annabel was also interviewed for Kea Kids News, which is now hosted on the NZ Herald website.

“Who doesn’t want to meet Harry Styles? I reckon it would be amazing,” Annabel said in the interview.

We agree, it’d be pretty amazing for Annabel to meet Harry tonight.

Harry, if you’re reading this, Annabel is a true legend who has been through a lot. She is currently in hospital doing exams as we type this, but will head from there to Mt Smart Stadium to see you. She’ll be there, you’ll be there, this can easily happen. And it really should.