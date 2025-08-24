Advertisement
Why we’re still obsessed with Lindsay Lohan

By Jada Yuan
Washington Post·
12 mins to read

Having survived the paparazzi era, Lindsay Lohan is now thriving. Photo / Getty Images

Analysis by Jada Yuan
Jada Yuan is a writer for The Washington Post's Style section with a focus on culture and entertainment.

Lohan’s big-screen return with Freakier Friday is a testament to her resilience - and perhaps a redemption story for us, too.

There she was, all over my timeline back in September, looking poised and confident, with poreless skin, wrapped in a tasteful ensemble of heather-grey silk, wool and fur.

“Lindsay

