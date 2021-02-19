Why the Foo Fighters waited a year to release new album Medicine at Midnight

The Foo Fighters have finally released their new album after Covid put it on hold for a year. Photo / Getty Images

The Foo Fighters' newest album has been ready for an entire year, but the iconic rock band was waiting for just the right moment to release it.

And after performing at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration, the time seemed right to share new record Medicine at Midnight with the world.

Looking back on the inauguration gig, bass player Nate Mendel said it was "a great thing to be a part of".

He and lead guitarist Chris Shiflett spoke to Radio Hauraki's Tracey Donaldson about what it was like to be part of such a "moment of relief".

"We were proud to be part of ushering in a functioning administration," Mendel told the Kiwi radio host.

The new album was finished a year ago and ready for release, but like everything else, it "fell by the wayside", Shiflett said.

"We'd finished the record in January, and we were supposed to hit the road April. Like everybody, we had a lot of plans, it was the 25th anniversary year for the band, so it was gonna be a big, long stretch of touring and then that all fell by the wayside.

"We were trying to figure out what to do, and it seemed like now was time. We couldn't wait any longer for the world to right itself."

One of the album's new songs Waiting on a War is one of the best frontman Dave Grohl has written in a long time, the bandmates said.

"It's a strong, simple song," Mendel told the radio host.

"There's not a lot of fireworks on it, it reminds me of something like Learning To Fly, which when we put that song on our third album I had no idea that was going to become such a strong song for us."

Grohl's writing process is based on how the music will sound in a stadium, Mendel said - while admitting that amid a pandemic, it's hard to imagine playing to massive crowds.

"He tries to write a variety of songs – we'll be nine or 10 songs into a record, and he'll say 'I need an opener, I don't hear a song that's gonna be the first song in the set or the first song on the album' – so there's definitely an eye to what things are gonna be like on stage - absolutely."

But this album was recorded in an old house rented out by the band rather than a studio, which as they admitted is "not the way we usually do things".

"We weren't living there during the recording process, but it was great – recording in all kinds of different rooms – and it was just comfortable," guitarist Shiflett said.

"You just felt like you were going to your friend's house every day instead of going to work. Most of the time you're just sitting round the kitchen with everybody drinking coffee, eating a bagel, and shooting the s*** and then you'd go upstairs and lay something down, it was great."

And he said it was hard to get a sense of how people were responding to the album without being able to play the songs live. Lockdown has been a "mixed bag" for them all, as Mendel admitted.

"For me personally, I have three children at home and they're at an age where I'm thankful to have a year with them unobstructed," the bass player acknowledged.

"But I'm a touring musician, it's what I know and love, and last year was such a significant year for the band – our 25th anniversary – it's been and gone now – and I missed that time away with my bandmates making music."

The band played at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland in February 2018. Photo / Chris Loufte

Radio host Donaldson put it to them that part of the reason for the band's success in Aotearoa is the fact that they're so accessible to their fans.

Mendel agreed: "It's more fun that way, it's more honest. I think it's a reason why we've got such a special relationship with Australia and NZ – I think it's really respected down there.

"I've had fans tell me, 'we like the honesty of you guys' and there isn't this complicated mysterious dark artist persona - that's not who we are."

Shiflett said there had been talk of the band coming to quarantine in New Zealand to perform, but it won't be happening anytime soon.

"You know that we love it down there – we have so many great memories from touring NZ and we always come there when we have a new record out. And aside from the touring I have such great memories of going surfing up and down the coast," he enthused.

"I love your country and we love playing shows down there, they are some of the loudest, most wild crowds that we play to in NZ, so as soon as we can of course we're gonna come back."

You can listen to the full interview here.