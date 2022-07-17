Quentin Tarantino with his wife Daniella Pick. Photo / Getty Images

Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniella Pick recently welcomed their second child, a girl, joining their 2-year-old son, Leo.

But far from the bright lights of Hollywood, Tarantino quietly welcomed the child at Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital in early July.

And prior to the birth, the Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill director has been living a relatively normal life in the sunny Mediterranean for three years - with the pandemic largely getting credit for his Hollywood absence.

Tarantino and Pick met in 2009 when he premiered his film Inglorious Bastards in Israel. The pair eventually married in a Jewish ceremony at their Beverly Hills home nine years after they first met.

Pick is a famous musician - in the early 2000s she and her sibling Sharona were in a band called The Pick Sisters - and her father is Svika Pick an Israeli pop icon of the 70s.

The couple then purchased a six-bedroom, 269-square-metre villa in a nice community in northern Tel Aviv and settled in after production on 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood finished. And while they initially planned on splitting their time between Tel Aviv and LA, the pandemic had other plans and the pair never left.

In early 2020 the Tarantino family rented a 464-square-metre villa in Tel Aviv's Shikun Tzameret neighbourhood - close to Israel's swankiest shopping address, Kikar HaMedina, but said to still hold a small-town feel.

Director Quentin Tarantino at Rome Film Fest 2021. Photo / Getty Images

And according to Page Six, these days the Oscar winner spends his days largely undetected. Tarantino is often seen walking down the street, attending toddler birthday parties and going to the local playground.

Tarantino enjoys going out for a walk or bike in Park Hayarkon alongside the Hayarkon River. And he does so largely undetected by citizens, but the paparazzi aren't so kind, following him to fill up his water bottle and even buy bikes for his children in the mall.

And in a 2020 interview with Yediot Aharonot, the director admitted he loved living in Israel and the life that is offered. "I love the country, and the people are really nice, very nice to me, and they seem excited that I'm here."

He also told Bill Maher in a 2021 interview that he felt Tel Aviv was like a smaller version of his old home LA with "magnificent restaurants, cool bars, cool clubs."

But is Tarantino set to make possibly his final feature film in Israel?

"If you make a movie in Jerusalem, there's nowhere you can point the camera where you're not capturing something fantastic," he told Maher.