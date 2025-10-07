You expect that question from the New Zealand Blood Service. Not “do your nipples retract?”
But that’s what the crown-owned entity asked its social media audience this weekend. The probing line features in a TikTok posted to the @piafromnzblood account -an unofficial NZ blood account run by Pia Alderson, who works as the service’s donor relations coordinator in Wellington.
The 48-second video, posted during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, shows Alderson and fellow NZ Blood workers dancing, soundtracked by Check Those Titties - a helpful and humorous song by Candian comedian Farideh, with lyrics that set out how to conduct a self-exam to check for unusual changes in your breasts.
Lines include: “Do you see any dimples, bulges or a mass? Do they feel any different? Do your nipples retract?”
Since being posted four days ago the clip has been viewed more than five million times. Alderson, who has run the account for about two years, says the reception is exciting, but “very unexpected”.
Alderson’s employer described the response to the clip as incredible.
NZ Blood marketing and communications national manager Shane Paramore told the Herald: “It’s a great demonstration of why taking a light-hearted, fun approach to a serious subject can be so powerful on social media.”
“Many commenters said they’d never been shown how to do a self-check before, and that watching the reel was the first time they tried it. That kind of impact is exactly what we hope for when our team creates humorous, playful content about important topics, and we’re proud of the Wellington team for what they’ve achieved here.”
The entertaining and educational video style is an example of employee-generated content (EGC), clips created by company employees that highlight their workplace, culture or experiences.
Christine Rogers, director at Auckland social media agency Daring Digital, says EGC is gaining traction online because it “feels real and human, which is why it often cuts through better than overly polished brand content”.
Rogers says increasingly businesses want their teams to show up on social, whether on official brand accounts or their own, because this candid content showcases personality and helps build audience trust quickly.
“It might be behind-the-scenes moments, day-in-the-life clips, or jumping on a trend that makes sense for the brand.”
As well as standing out in busy online feeds the content style is cost-effective and has real impact.
“According to Sociabble, employee content sees up to 10x the engagement of brand-led posts."
That’s what happened for NZBlood. The video, posted on Alderson’s account, which has roughly 4500 followers, has been liked by a million users and saved almost 140,000 times.
Rogers thinks Alderson’s TikTok is a “perfect example” of EGC.
“It pairs a trending sound with an authentic, educational moment that feels accessible to the viewer. That’s exactly the kind of content that gets picked up,