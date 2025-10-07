Since being posted four days ago the clip has been viewed more than five million times. Alderson, who has run the account for about two years, says the reception is exciting, but “very unexpected”.

Alderson’s employer described the response to the clip as incredible.

NZ Blood marketing and communications national manager Shane Paramore told the Herald: “It’s a great demonstration of why taking a light-hearted, fun approach to a serious subject can be so powerful on social media.”

“Many commenters said they’d never been shown how to do a self-check before, and that watching the reel was the first time they tried it. That kind of impact is exactly what we hope for when our team creates humorous, playful content about important topics, and we’re proud of the Wellington team for what they’ve achieved here.”

The entertaining and educational video style is an example of employee-generated content (EGC), clips created by company employees that highlight their workplace, culture or experiences.

Christine Rogers, director at Auckland social media agency Daring Digital, says EGC is gaining traction online because it “feels real and human, which is why it often cuts through better than overly polished brand content”.

The 48-second video walks you through the process of completing a self-check on your breasts. Photo / Tiktok @piafromnzblood

Rogers says increasingly businesses want their teams to show up on social, whether on official brand accounts or their own, because this candid content showcases personality and helps build audience trust quickly.

“It might be behind-the-scenes moments, day-in-the-life clips, or jumping on a trend that makes sense for the brand.”

As well as standing out in busy online feeds the content style is cost-effective and has real impact.

“According to Sociabble, employee content sees up to 10x the engagement of brand-led posts."

That’s what happened for NZBlood. The video, posted on Alderson’s account, which has roughly 4500 followers, has been liked by a million users and saved almost 140,000 times.

Rogers thinks Alderson’s TikTok is a “perfect example” of EGC.

“It pairs a trending sound with an authentic, educational moment that feels accessible to the viewer. That’s exactly the kind of content that gets picked up,

“It builds trust, attracts fresh eyes, and shows the heart behind your brand. Even better, it empowers your team to become advocates, not just staff.”

Paramore says, with consent, NZ Blood’s marketing and donor relations teams regularly film videos featuring team members across the organisation.

“It’s important for the public to see the real people behind NZBS, as it helps build trust and connection.”

Featuring real staff members employee generated content stands out in busy online feeds, is cost-effective and has real impact. Photo / Tiktok @piafromnzblood

Alderson credits the positive tone for the success of the PSA.

“I’ve always found humour is the best way to get a point across directly.”

They say it was relatively easy to coax their “generous” colleagues on camera for a boogie.

“The ask was basically just ‘will you do a shimmy?’”

Admittedly they did have to explain on Monday that the post had garnered significant traction over the weekend.

“I spent the weekend responding to thousands of very lovely comments, though poor sweet Ari has had a lot of feedback about his dancing!”

Alderson says they also used the clip to highlight the range of ways donated blood gets dispersed.

“We generally think of donated blood being used in cases of accidents, or emergencies but about a quarter of all blood products donated in Aotearoa go to treatment for people with cancer.”

Paramore said supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month was a natural fit for NZBS.

“With more than 3500 women [and 25 men] diagnosed with breast cancer each year in New Zealand, there’s a fair chance that someone’s blood donation could help one of them. Sharing this message helps highlight the real-life impact of donating blood and plasma.”

The video features a wide variety of NZ Blood team members - Alderson says it’s a nod to the fact “breast cancer doesn’t just affect females”.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner says the organisation was “blown away” by the response to the video.

“It’s amazing to see something resonate so widely and spark real conversations about breast health.

“Moments like this help keep the life-saving message about early detection front and centre, and that kind of awareness can make a real difference.”

Alderson confirmed that was part of the motivation behind the concept.

“Even though the TikTok audience skews younger than the age you’d typically be diagnosed, 92% of breast cancers are survivable when found early.

“Knowing the normal look and feel of your breasts as a baseline can help you spot a change quickly.”