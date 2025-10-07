Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Why is NZ Blood making TikToks about breasts, and why are they going viral?

Tyson Beckett
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ says the video sparked vital awareness and action. Video / Tiktok / @piafromnzblood

“Have you eaten and had plenty to drink today?”

You expect that question from the New Zealand Blood Service. Not “do your nipples retract?”

But that’s what the crown-owned entity asked its social media audience this weekend. The probing line features in a TikTok posted to the @piafromnzblood account -

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save