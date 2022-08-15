Why Anne Heche was kept on life support so long

The star was kept on life support after her legal death for a touching reason. Photo / AP

The star was kept on life support after her legal death for a touching reason. Photo / AP

Anne Heche has been taken off life support.

The actress - who was critically injured in a fiery car crash on August 5 has been taken off life support nine days after the extreme measure was taken.

Despite being declared "legally dead" on Friday August 12, at the age of 53, after she suffered a severe anoxic brain injury, Heche was kept on life support until August 14 for a touching reason.

US Weekly has reported Heche's final wish to be an organ donor and the additional days on life support were so medical professionals could monitor and "determine" whether her organs were viable for donation, which has "long been her choice".

The publication added that the star's family made the decision to honour her wishes and keep her on life support after her legal death so organ donor matches could be found before turning off the machines keeping her alive.

While a rep for the actress later told the news outlet, "Anne is legally dead according to California law. Her heart is still beating and she has not been taken off of life support. This is in order to allow OneLegacy Foundation enough time to find recipients who will be a match."

It comes amid reports that staff at the hospital where Heche died will pay tribute to the actress with an Honour Walk in which they will line the corridors to pay their respects.

Prior to being declared brain dead, it was explained that the Another World actress was "not expected" to survive injuries brought on by the fatal smash.

A family statement read: "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive. It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable."

Heche's family and friends have praised the star's ability to "spread kindness and joy" in her life, and say she will be remembered for her "courageous honesty".

She is survived by her ex-husband Coleman 'Coley' Laffoon - with whom she has 20-year-old Homer and also has 13-year-old son Atlas from her relationship with actor James Tupper.

Coleman previously said in a statement: "In the wake of Anne's passing, I just wanted to say a few things. One, I loved her and I miss her and I'm always going to. Two, Homer is OK.

"He's grieving, of course, and it's rough. It's really rough, as probably anybody can imagine, but he's surrounded by family, and he's strong, and he's going to be OK. So for

all those people checking in, thank you for checking in, showing us your heart, offering prayers and everything. It's so beautiful. Thank you."

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald