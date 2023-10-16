The Crown has found its Pippa Middleton. Photos / @matildabroadbridge, AP

Fans of The Crown are eagerly awaiting the release of its final season on Netflix next month - and now another casting has been confirmed.

Season 6 will feature the death of Princess Diana, the wedding of then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, and the early relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Following the casting of Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy as the now-Prince and Princess of Wales, previously unknown actress Matilda Broadbridge has recently revealed she will appear as Kate’s younger sister, Pippa Middleton.

The young actress shared some behind-the-scenes shots on Instagram, writing, “A very short but very sweet trip to crown land. So excited to announce that I’ll be appearing as Pippa Middleton in @thecrownnetflix.

“So grateful to have been a tiny part of this production and for this experience, keep your eyes peeled.”

Broadbridge currently has no screen credits to her name and was reportedly cast in the show after sending in a self-made audition tape.

The latest teaser trailer for the final season of the Netflix hit centred around the lives of the British royals shows Imelda Staunton as the late Queen Elizabeth II looking back on her life.

The actress is the third to portray the Queen, following Claire Foy and Olivia Colman - and the teaser takes viewers on a journey back in time, with all three actresses appearing in turn.

In the sixth and final season of the Netflix hit, the love story between Prince William and Kate Middleton, who met at university in 2001, will be explored. Photo / Netflix

The trailer opens with Foy, who says amid the chiming of a clock, “The crown is a symbol of permanence, is something you are, not what you do.”

The show’s executive producer Suzanne Mackie revealed during the Edinburgh TV Festival how the series will approach Princess Diana’s death.

“The show might be big and noisy, but we’re not. We’re thoughtful people and we’re sensitive people. There were very careful, long conversations about how we were going to do it,” she said.

“The audience will judge it in the end, but I think it’s been delicately, thoughtfully recreated.”

Mackie said a “huge amount of respect” had been put into the production and particularly into the scenes surrounding Diana’s death, by both the cast and the crew.

The first four episodes of The Crown season 6 will land on Netflix on November 16.



