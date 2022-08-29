Daniel Faitaua is coming home. But which job lured him in? Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

When Daniel Faitaua took on the role of European correspondent for TVNZ in 2019, he couldn't possibly have predicted the hardship that Europe and the world were about to face.

And as Faitaua boarded that plane in August 2019, he was already facing his own hardships. His brother Anthony has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, and he knew that taking that job meant he would never see him again. But with his brother's blessing, he bid a "bittersweet farewell" to his Breakfast family and Aotearoa.

And while Faitaua said in a statement at the time that the role was his "dream job" since "he enrolled in journalism school", the three years that followed were unprecedented, to say the least.

Just over six months after he landed he and his family were plunged into strict lockdowns that went on and off for the 18 months that followed.

And Covid was just the tip of the iceberg for Europe and Faitaua's crosses. Brexit, shootings, shortages, elections, jubilees, recessions, and the war in Ukraine all encompassed three years of turmoil and personal trials.

Speaking to 1News, Faitaua shared that his time abroad and the circumstances surrounding his post weren't always easy: "When you are stuck in a pandemic for almost two years, I'm not going to lie about it, boy, oh boy I'm even surprised that we didn't divorce," Faitaua said of the toll it took on his family.

He also noted that his time overseas and not being able to get home were "the toughest three years" of his life.

So as Faitaua boarded that plane home to New Zealand, the feelings he experienced on a personal and professional level would no doubt have been bittersweet.

So what's next for Faitaua and his future with TVNZ? There are spots on couches, chairs behind curved desks and roving mics that will be calling his name. But one job had the power to lure him home. So what was it?

While many speculate that the Breakfast veteran might return to the show, filling the fourth seat on the couch, you have to wonder why he would want to.

The seat has been left vacant since the swift departure of Kamahl Santamaria in May in the wake of misconduct allegations and the in-house chaos that followed.

The show has continued on with Jenny-May Clarkson, Matty McLean and Indira Stewart with no news of a fourth presenter to clutter the couch since.

Or could a dream anchor role have lured him home? Surely a long-awaited seat behind the desk is the only thing that could bring the veteran broadcaster home in the midst of the European summer? Is it prime-time or bust?

But now a pro in the roving lifestyle, Faitaua could also have said yes to a parliamentary gig, or maybe even a spot on regular current affairs shows like Q+A, Fair Go or Sunday.

Speaking to NZ Herald a TVNZ spokesperson said Faitaua will be taking some time off before his new role mystery role begins in October this year.

"After three years in the role, Daniel Faitaua finished up as 1 NEWS' Europe Correspondent last week. Mei Heron is taking over the position from August 30. Daniel is taking a much-deserved break before he returns to TVNZ's newsroom in October. We'll have more to share on this soon."

But as his wheels touch town in Auckland, Faitaua no doubt has a new beginning on the cards, and we just hope TVNZ has been a fair dealer.