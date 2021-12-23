What to watch: Which TV services should you get?

With so many choices available, choosing your TV entertainment can lead to option fatigue. Photo / 123RF

With so many choices available to viewers now, choosing your TV entertainment can lead to option fatigue. Here's a selective guide to what's out there. By Paul Litte.

It's an increasingly familiar part of our routine: at the end of a day, we settle down in front of the tele and spend an hour scrolling through the options, trying to decide what to watch for half an hour. It is impossible to put an accurate figure on how many viewing choices are available and how much content is on them.

This story is here to help. First, it provides a highly selective guide to what is out there, and then it has some useful suggestions on how to make your selection.

This story is not interested in whether you watch on your laptop, Freeview box, smart TV, phone or iPad or any other device using the app or the website or your Apple TV or Chromecast. Most of the options here can be viewed via any of those. We've included indicative monthly subscription fees, though everyone seems happy to make a deal to get you through the portal.

There's all this free stuff

TVNZ

The direct descendant of the nation's first TV service has risen to the streaming challenge with TVNZ OnDemand. It offers the best of both worlds. With TVNZ 1, TVNZ 2 and TVNZ Duke, it continues to broadcast linear TV, which is what you get when you turn on the telly and watch what is playing in real time. It also makes all that programming available online to watch whenever you want and has 10 themed channels featuring two documentary options, sci-fi, world drama, LGBTQ shows, two movie channels, comedy, kids and adventure.

"We were an early mover globally in what we have done when it comes to a free-to-air TV network taking the approach we took," says Cate Slater, TVNZ's director of content. "We are quite unique as well in the streaming world in that we have available our live channels as well as our catalogue of Video on Demand [VOD] content. Then we have our curated digital channels, which bring together collections of more niche content delivered to viewers' tastes." All at absolutely no cost.

ThreeNow

Across its four channels (Three, Bravo, HGTV and Choice), it has far fewer options than its

state-owned counterpart, but it does boast top local drama and comedy with the likes of Head High and 7 Days and some of the most popular reality shows around, including The Block and Married at First Sight. All available on demand.

Freeview

The central platform for 30-plus free-to-air channels and shows, including TVNZ, Three, Māori TV and Parliament, plus a selection of radio stations. As its website warns, however, some channels are available only in certain regions or broadcast only via UHF, so the channels you'll get will depend on where you live and how your TV is set up.

YouTube

It's owned by Google and is the second-most-visited site in the world. Five hundred hours of video a minute are uploaded to YouTube and it has 2.3 billion monthly users. It has an ad-free version – YouTube premium – with just 30 million paid subscribers. But why would anyone pay when there is so much great stuff here for free, often with no ads? If you can conceive something, it or something like it will be here somewhere.

New Zealand On screen

Boasting "944+ hours of content" from our TV and film history, it's no threat to YouTube, but it is a great source for anyone interested in how we have seen ourselves on screen over the years.

Beamafilm & Kanopy

These are free through your library membership, but be warned, their functionality is erratic. Beamafilm is an Australian-based stream that "champions local, diverse and independent voices" and is "committed to high-quality, local and international cinema". Kanopy is a US-based service that has "movies, documentaries, foreign films, classic cinema, independent films and educational videos that inspire, enrich and entertain".

There's all this cheap stuff

Netflix

from $12.99 a month

The Smaug of Subscriber Video On Demand (SVOD), sitting comfortably atop its hoard of programming riches. When it went public in 2002, shares traded at US$15 each. At the time of writing, they were trading at US$628 each. It is available worldwide, except in China, Syria, Crimea and North Korea, and produces an average of one original TV show or movie every day. So, you should be able to find something to watch.

Amazon Prime

$8 a month

Heaps of good stuff but not as much as Netflix.

Disney+

$12.99 a month

Several of the biggest names in entertainment bundled together in an irresistible potpourri. Nearly all the Disney shows and films going back to the 1930s, plus nearly all the Star Wars movies, Marvel movies, new shows featuring Marvel and Star Wars characters, National Geographic programming and a bunch of other movies.

Sky

multiple packages available

Subscriber TV, still going with a vastly reduced audience and offering from its glory days.

Neon

$15.99 a month

The main attraction is the latest shows from the US HBO service – big-name offerings such as Succession, Game of Thrones and blockbuster movies.

DocPlay

$7.99 a month

A dedicated documentary channel featuring programming across a huge range of subject matter and from a vast array of sources, including both New Zealand and Australian content. A hidden gem with a small but enthusiastic following.

Marquee TV

$13.99 a month

Arts programming from major institutions, featuring a constantly changing schedule of theatre, opera, ballet and documentaries.

NZ Film on Demand

pay per view

A service run by the New Zealand Film Commission, with 297 shorts and features that you can buy (up to $19.99) or rent (up to $7.99).

AroVision

pay per view

Wellington institution the Aro St Video Shop rose to the challenge of imminent extinction by creating an online version of itself. Packed with features like the DIY Film Festival Builder and built around a very congenial home page.

Shudder

$7.99 a month

As well as more horror movies than you could shake a severed head at, Shudder has a TV stream that mimics linear TV. Anyone with even the slightest interest in the genre is advised to go down to the basement when the power goes off and check this out. But why is it here? Craig Engler, Shudder's New York-based general manager, says the company decided to put resources into a small market such as New Zealand because horror is a universal genre. "You don't have to speak the same language to know when someone is scared or something is scary. In NZ, SVOD consumption is higher per person than around the world, so that makes it more interesting for us to be there. Also, we look for places where we can make an impact. In New Zealand, we can acquire great programming and make great programming." Shudder co-produced The Dead Lands here with TVNZ.