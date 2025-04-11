Scott Shriner's wife, Jillian Lauren-Shriner, was arrested for attempted murder after refusing to drop her gun. Photo / Getty Images

Scott Shriner's wife, Jillian Lauren-Shriner, was arrested for attempted murder after refusing to drop her gun. Photo / Getty Images

Weezer bassist Scott Shriner’s wife, Jillian Lauren-Shriner, has been shot by police.

The 51-year-old writer was struck in the shoulder by an officer after refusing to surrender her weapon during an altercation near her home in the Eagle Rock neighbourhood of Los Angeles while polic were hunting for a hit-and-run suspect, and after being treated in hospital was arrested for attempted murder.

The incident began on Monday afternoon about 3.25pm local time when highway patrol requested back-up while investigating a three-car hit-and-run. Traffic backed up on the 134 freeway and at least one suspect fled on foot.

As a result, police established a perimeter in Eagle Rock and while there, a woman came out of her house holding a handgun.

According to LAPD, officers ordered her to “drop the handgun numerous times; however, she refused”. Authorities alleged the woman, later identified as Jillian, pointed the gun at officers, prompting them to fire on her.