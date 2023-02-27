The high-end Melbourne restaurant that barred Russell Crowe and his girlfriend has just issued an update to its door policy. Photo / Getty Images

The high-end Melbourne restaurant that barred Russell Crowe and his girlfriend has just issued a cheeky update to its door policy.

Crowe and girlfriend Britney Theriot were recently denied service at Melbourne restaurant Mr Miyagi for not meeting the smart-casual dress code, Crowe’s manager confirmed.

“He [Russell] went there wearing a brand new Ralph Lauren polo having just played a game of tennis and was turned away,” Crowe’s manager Grant Vandenberg told the Daily Mail.

And initially, the restaurant was unapologetic about barring the Oscar-winning actor from entry, explaining that he simply hadn’t abided by their dress code.

“We treat everyone the same. It doesn’t matter who you are or if you are Russell Crowe. We’ve got a dress code that we push across every level,” owner Kristian Klein told the Herald Sun.

But soon after came a tongue-in-cheek update to Mr Miyagi’s dress code, posted outside the restaurant and shared on the venue’s Instagram account.

“Dress smart casual, unless you’re Russell Crowe, then wear whatevs,” the sign read.

The restaurant also addressed Crowe directly, clearing up the air.

“Dear Russell, During your last visit it seems we got off on the wrong foot. After much reflection on what occurred, we have made a permanent change to our dress code,” the caption read. “We would love to see you again in the future, you’re always welcome at Mr Miyagi.”

Crowe is yet to respond to the invite.

The Daily Mail reports that Crowe is not the only celebrity to be barred from the same venue recently – broadcaster Steve Price and his girlfriend were turned away just days later, also for failing to meet dress code standards.