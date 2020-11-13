'We blew it': Melissa McCarthy apologises for charity donation

Melissa McCarthy unknowingly donated to an anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQI charity. Photo / Instagram

Melissa McCarthy has addressed the controversy surrounding one of her charity donations during her "20 Days of Kindness" campaign.

McCarthy and her team from the upcoming HBO Max movie Superintelligence are donating $20,000 to 20 charities and calling on fans to donate, too.

However, the good deed has led to some controversy, after it was revealed McCarthy's list includes a donation to Exodus Cry, a Christian organisation that is anti-abortion and anti-gay rights.

Despite billing itself as an anti-sex-trafficking group, the organisation's founder has referred to abortion as a "holocaust" and called homosexuality "an unspeakable offence to God".

The Daily Beast called McCarthy out on her choice of charity and she has openly addressed the controversy in an Instagram video, where she did not mince her words and said she had made a big mistake.

"Hi there. It has come to our attention that our 20 Days of Kindness, which is a kindness hub that we started to shine a light on 20 great charities, had one in there that … there's no other way to say it, we blew it," the Bridesmaids star said.

"We made a mistake and we backed a charity that, upon proper vetting, stands for everything that we do not," she added.

The actress thanked everyone who called her out for the mistake and added that she has pulled the donation.

"So I want to thank everyone on social who said, 'What are you doing? Are you sure you want to back this?' Because the answer is no, we do not. We have pulled it. We are so incredibly grateful for you ringing the bell and helping us be better. We're sorry for our mistake. Oh boy, are we sorry for it. Can't believe that we missed it."

"I want to say, I hope this doesn't ding the other charities because they're really doing some amazing things," she added. "Let the kindness continue, and thank you. Thanks for the help, we really needed it."

Instagram users praised the actress for her "transparency" and for admitting the mistake.