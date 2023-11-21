“We are so in love” Kiwi social media star Jess Quinn welcomes baby girl

Jess Quinn talks about body image and the importance of being comfortable in your own skin.

Former Dancing With The Stars contestant and social media star, Jess Quinn has given birth to a baby girl.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram to share the heartwarming news with her 248,000 followers that she and her partner Todd had welcomed their first child last week.

“Our little darling Marla arrived last week, one day before her Mama’s birthday,” Quinn shared on social media tonight.

“We are so in love. I can’t even begin to describe how it feels to have our little Peach. I’ll be continuing to take time off but I wanted to introduce you all to her. I’ve never cried so much, had so little sleep but felt such a full heart.”

Quinn – who survived cancer at nine years old and underwent a life-saving leg amputation – has become a social media sensation and a fitness and wellness advocate with her optimistic, go-getter attitude.

This time last year, Quinn revealed she was on “cloud 9″ after getting engaged while on holiday in Fiji.

In the video, the social media star can be seen sitting on a sun lounger when her partner stands in front of her and drops to one knee. The two then share a sweet kiss.

Captioning the post, the star said she has been privileged to grow up with a “beautiful example” of what love looks like and didn’t know if she would ever find it herself.

“Then he came along,” she said, “The easiest yes to spending forever with you, Toddy.”

Social media star Jess Quinn has announced her engagement last year. Photo / Instagram

After suffering a groin injury that prevented her from using her prosthetic limb most mornings, she disclosed late last year that she had been undergoing endless hours of physical therapy and rehabilitation.

“I kind of overdid it massively,” she told Woman’s Day, “I went from being insanely active to not being able to put my prosthetic on each day. For the first time since losing my leg 19 years ago, I felt disabled. The past two years have been beyond rough. I lost myself completely. I struggled to be happy.”

While the injury resulted in her being barely able to walk around a shopping mall at the time, the star has worked hard to recover and is now back to walking with her prosthetic and even swimming.



