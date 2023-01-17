BBC coverage repeatedly disrupted by porn noises to leave Gary Lineker red-faced. Video / JoshHalliday

BBC Sport’s coverage of Liverpool’s FA Cup clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers was marred by a humiliating blunder when porn noises began to play loudly on air.

The embarrassing gaffe left host Gary Lineker red-faced when he was trying to bring in colleague Alan Shearer for further match analysis before the game had kicked off.

As inappropriate X-rated sounds began to ring out across the studio and through the camera into people’s lounges, a horrified Lineker calmly told viewers: “I don’t know who is making that noise but Alan Shearer is on the commentary gantry.”

BBC Sport's coverage of Liverpool's FA Cup clash against Wolves was marred by a humiliating blunder when porn noise began to play loudly on air. Photo / BBC

Lineker then accidentally added further speculation to where the noise was coming from, saying: “It is toasty in this studio, it is noisy as well. I am not sure if someone is sending something on somebody’s phone.”

The audio stops, allowing Shearer to continue.

But it soon started back up just as Lineker was about to make another comment in response to Shearer.

BBC's coverage was blighted by an embarrassing error. Photo / BBC

Lineker soon took to Twitter to reveal where the X-rated noise was coming from.

He posted a photo of a phone with the caption: “Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing.”

Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ikUhBJ38Je — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023

The humorous but unfortunate incident has gone viral on social media with viewers fast to poke fun at the memorable gaffe.

One joked: “Surely no one’s that excited about an FA Cup Third Round Replay? "

A second claim: “Nahhhh porn noises on BBC 1, has to be the greatest tv moment of 2023 so far,” followed by a string of laughing emojis.

Another added: “Porn sound track playing over the pundits talking on BBC 1 right now and they can’t stop it! It keeps coming back, and it’s been 5 minutes!!!”

One of the more confused Twitter users wrote: “WHAT IS HAPPENING ON BBC ONE. WHO IS WATCHING PORN???”