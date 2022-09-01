Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Waiata Anthems Week 2022: Artists release 26 new songs celebrating te reo Māori

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Waiata Anthems returns next week with new lineup. Video / Supplied

Waiata Anthems returns next week with new lineup. Video / Supplied

Waiata Anthems Week is returning in 2022, with 26 new waiata released today to champion te reo Māori.

From new artists Coterie to Kiwi music legend Tim Finn, musicians of all ages and genres are joining forces to celebrate te reo Māori.

Rob Ruha is teaming up with Drax Project for a new waiata. Photo / Erica Sinclair Photography
Rob Ruha is teaming up with Drax Project for a new waiata. Photo / Erica Sinclair Photography

This year's Waiata Anthems Week, taking place from September 5 to 11, marks several special events in the history of te reo Māori. It comes ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Māori Language Petition being presented to Parliament on September 14, 1972. It also comes as Kohanga Reo celebrates 40 years, along with 40 years of Te Karere and 50 years of Te Matatini.

Waiata Anthems co-founder Dame Hinewehi Mohi says the week is a chance to celebrate the revitalisation of te reo Māori.

"It's been incredible to see the music industry band together to create and produce these beautiful waiata. With the support of mātanga reo, the artists have created 26 waiata from the heart, for the nation.

Artists of all ages and genres, including Ladi6, are taking part in Waiata Anthems. Photo / Supplied
Artists of all ages and genres, including Ladi6, are taking part in Waiata Anthems. Photo / Supplied

"We would love Aotearoa to join us in supporting and celebrating waiata reo Māori, all champions of te reo Māori in our own unique way."

A big part of the Waiata Anthems movement this year is a social media wero/challenge, aiming to celebrate and continue the revitalisation of te reo Māori.

The people of Aotearoa can use the hashtag #WaiataAnthems and share how they are celebrating te reo Māori through music and waiata on social media.

Read More

Waiata Anthems 2022 artists

Corrella
Coterie
Dillastrate
Drax Project & Rob Ruha
Fly My Pretties
Goldsmith & Baynes
Huia
IA
Jackson Owens
Kora
Ladi6
Marei
Mikey Dam
Origin Roots Aotearoa
Pacific Heights featuring Stan Walker & Crete
Paige
Aotearoa Allstars featuring Toni Huata
Papa's Pack
Rei
Riiki Reid
Rory Noble
Sol3 Mio
Tiki Taane and Moana
Maniapoto featuring Ria Hall, Georgia Lines, Mazbou Q, Chey Milne
Tim Finn
Valkyrie
YAHYAH

You can listen to Waiata Anthems here.