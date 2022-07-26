Triangle of Sadness is one of the hot picks at this year's New Zealand International Film Festival. Photo / Supplied

Film fans across the country are set to be busy the next few weeks, as the New Zealand International Film Festival makes a big return.

Aucklanders in particularly have been eagerly anticipating the beloved festival's comeback, after the Delta outbreak last year forced a cancellation of the planned screenings in the city.

Among those planning a trip to the cinema are the panel on this week's episode of Viva Talks, the companion podcast to the Herald's lifestyle and fashion magazine - editor Amanda Linnell, deputy editor Johanna Thornton, and commercial editor Emma Gleason.

On this week's episode, they discuss their top picks from the festival - including the world premiere of new local flick, Muru, about the 2007 Urewera raids - plus, listen to find out how you could win a double pass to one of the biggest screenings at the festival!

Also on the episode, the panel discusses the poor reaction to the Netflix adaptation of Jane Austen's Persuasion, starring Dakota Johnson, which has been described by one outlet as the worst Austen adaptation ever. They dig into what went wrong there, and share their preferred Austen cinematic experiences.

Plus, they discuss apartment living, including some of the innovative new locations spotlighted in this week's At Home special issue of Viva.

