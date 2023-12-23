The Fast and the Furious actor Vin Diesel is being sued by his former assistant. Photo / AP

Warning: Details of sexual assault allegations

Vin Diesel has “categorically denied” the sexual battery allegations made by his former assistant.

The Fast and the Furious actor is being sued by Asta Jonasson, who alleged the 56-year-old star “molested her body” in his suite at the St Regis hotel in Atlanta in September 2010, but his lawyer has branded the claims “outlandish”.

Bryan Freedman told Variety in a statement: “Let me be very clear Vin Diesel categorically denies this claim in its entirety. This is the first he has ever heard about this more-than-13-year-old claim made by a purportedly nine-day employee.

“There is clear evidence which completely refutes these outlandish allegations.”

In a complaint filed by Asta in Los Angeles on December 21 and obtained by Vanity Fair magazine, the ex-employee claimed Diesel invited her to his suite after coming back from a club with hostesses, and then when the rest of the group left, he allegedly grabbed her wrists and pulled her onto the bed, groping her chest and kissing her, “despite her pleas” for him to stop.

The lawsuit adds: “Ms Jonasson was afraid to more forcibly refuse her supervisor, knowing that getting him out of that room was both crucial to her personal safety and job security.

“But this hope died when Vin Diesel dropped to his knees, pushed Ms Jonasson’s dress up toward her waist, and molested her body, running his hands over Ms Jonasson’s upper legs, including her inner thighs.”

Asta says at that point she ran away from Vin and headed towards the bathroom, but he allegedly pinned her against a wall and placed her hand on his “erect” member as he touched himself.

The lawsuit adds: “Terrified, Ms Jonasson closed her eyes, trying to dissociate from the sexual assault and avoid angering him.

“Ms Jonasson then heard groaning noises from Vin Diesel … Jonasson was frozen in a state of shock and unable to move.”

Vin Diesel and Daniela Melchior in Fast X. Photo / Supplied

Jonasson was a Los Angeles film school programme graduate at the time of the alleged incident.

She had been hired to work for Diesel’s One Race firm while his Fast Five film was being made.

Diesel’s sister, Samantha Vincent, allegedly handled the termination of Jonasson’s employment, which lasted only two weeks, and is also named as a defendant in the suit.

The lawsuit says: “It was clear to her that she was being fired because she was no longer useful — Vin Diesel had used her to fulfil his sexual desires and she had resisted his sexual assaults.”

Asta is also suing for discrimination based on the grounds of sex or gender, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, hostile work environment, wrongful termination and retaliation.

Where to get help for sexual harm:

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you are or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat go to safetotalk.nz

Alternatively, contact your local police station — click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.