Victoria Beckham’s surprise Spice Girls karaoke performance. Video / David Beckham

Victoria Beckham delighted fans with a karaoke performance of one of the Spice Girls' hits during a family holiday in France.

Husband David posted footage of Posh Spice singing "Stop".

"Karaoke night with the one and only Posh Spice @victoriabeckham @spicegirls," Beckham wrote in the caption of the clip of his wife singing the 1997 hit.

Victoria delivered the rendition while also mimicking some of the choreography from the original music video. while others danced in the background.

"Only for you David! X," Victoria commented on the post.

Victoria Beckham performs a Spice Girls hit during a family karaoke night. Photo / Instagram/David Beckham

Fellow Spice Girl, Mel C, wrote: "Nice to see you getting a head start on rehearsals."

Numerous fans took the opportunity to urge the girl band to do a reunion tour.

"We want you back. ️we LOVE YOU SO MUCH!" wrote one fan.

"Spice Girls 2023 reunion world tour please @victoriabeckham," another person said.

Victoria Beckham did not join the group during their 2019 Spice World tour, due to prior business commitments, but did join them last year during Pride month.

Last year, it was reported that the Spice Girls were in "confidential" talks about a potential 2023 world tour.

"The current plan is the tour will begin in Australia and go from there. They are all very excited that the wheels are now in motion, and are hoping to give their fans a 2023 tour bigger and better than 2019," an insider told The Sun in November.

The group were reportedly encouraged to reunite by superfan Adele, who attended one of the concerts from their previous world tour.

The insider added: "One person who will definitely be in the audience is Adele.

"She is a real superfan, and told Mel seeing the girls in 2019 made her year."