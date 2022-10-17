Victoria Beckham has denied her marriage of more than 20 years is in trouble after getting a tattoo of her husband David's initials removed.
The Sun reports the fashion designer has merely removed the tattoo for "aesthetic" reasons.
Eagle-eyed fans first noticed the tattoo had disappeared from her right wrist in an Instagram post – and wondered if it meant trouble in paradise.
But the former Spice Girl says she was just a bit over the look of it.
"I had these tattoos a long, long time ago and they just weren't particularly delicate," she says.
"They were bleeding a little bit and just not looking pretty.
"I was just a bit sick of the tattoo.
"It's as simple as that."
David still sports several tattoos of his wife, including one of her in her underwear.