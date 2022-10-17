The former Spice Girl has had a tattoo tribute to her husband removed. Photo / Getty Images

The former Spice Girl has had a tattoo tribute to her husband removed. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria Beckham has denied her marriage of more than 20 years is in trouble after getting a tattoo of her husband David's initials removed.

The Sun reports the fashion designer has merely removed the tattoo for "aesthetic" reasons.

Eagle-eyed fans first noticed the tattoo had disappeared from her right wrist in an Instagram post – and wondered if it meant trouble in paradise.

But the former Spice Girl says she was just a bit over the look of it.

"I had these tattoos a long, long time ago and they just weren't particularly delicate," she says.

"They were bleeding a little bit and just not looking pretty.

"I was just a bit sick of the tattoo.

"It's as simple as that."

David still sports several tattoos of his wife, including one of her in her underwear.