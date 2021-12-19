Very merry music: Best ever Christmas albums to get you in the festive spirit

Let M. Ward and Zooey Deschanel of She & Him hit the right festive note for you this Christmas. Photo / Getty Images

I adore everything about Christmas, even the cheesy Christmas carols. In my humble opinion, however, Christmas songs don't have to be cheesy. In the right musicial hands, Christmas tunes can be a thing of lyrical beauty, adding to the festive cheer in the best possible way. From 1950s Elvis to brand new 2021 releases, these nine Christmas albums are worth a spin this holiday season.

A Christmas Gift for You from Phil Spector, Various Artists (1964)

It should be impossible to do a non-cheesy version of I saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus, but when you team up girl group The Ronettes with legendary (although later infamous) wall-of-sound producer, Phil Spector, magic happens. This collection of Christmas hits also features The Crystals, Darlene Love and Bob B. Soxx & the Blue Jeans performing memorable Motown versions of your Christmas favourites. This is where Darlene Love's famous versions of Winter Wonderland and Christmas (Baby please come home) originated, and both tracks remain beloved festive classics to this day.

Merry Christmas, Mariah Carey (1994)

Even if you are someone who can't stand All I Want for Christmas after almost three decades of overplaying, the rest of this Christmas album is a delight. I have looked long and hard for a better version of Oh Holy Night and I can't find one. This album is part pop, part gospel, the production is impeccable, but what makes it so good is Carey's voice. Her range, tone and phrasing are what have made this album such a timeless classic. I insist everyone listen to this album all the way through, at least once this Christmas.

A Very She & Him Christmas, She & Him (2011)

This album was the first time I had ever handed over my hard-earned money for a Christmas record. I had been a huge She & Him fan since I first heard Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward's mellifluous voices matched so perfectly on their album Volume 1. I then spotted this Christmas album, bought it with already high expectations and was utterly blown away. This stunning duo somehow manages to take all of the cheese out of even the corniest Christmas tune. Stand-outs on this album are their heart-wrenching take on Blue Christmas, which shows off Deschanel's voice to perfection, and Silver Bells, which they rework using a ukulele and it works so well it is almost ridiculous.

Songs for Christmas, Sufjan Stevens (2006)

You could say that indie-folk hero Sufjan Stevens overdid it a little with this album, which was originally released as a 5-CD set, but there are enough gems in here that you can cherry-pick your favourites. There are plenty of classic Christmas carols here but also some unforgettable Stevens's originals, such as Only at Christmas Time. It is worth noting that Stevens is an outspoken Christian, a theme which features heavily here. This is a Christmas album for the avid music-lover who is looking for something a little bit different.

A Christmas Together, The Muppets and John Denver. (1979)

If there is anyone reading this who knows this obscure Christmas album and loves it as much as I do then I want to know about it. Growing up, we had this record and my family would play it incessantly, eventually wearing the record out (yes, an actual vinyl record) so that we had to find a replacement. Sweetly-voiced folk singer, John Denver, recorded this album with The Muppets as a television Christmas special in 1979. The result is a collection of beautifully arranged Christmas songs and carols, some of them funny (it is The Muppets after all) and some of them so poignant and heartfelt they still bring me to tears. Do your Christmas a favour, hunt this album down wherever you can find it and give it a (digital) spin.

Christmas, Michael Bublé (2011)

Don't hate me, but I am not a diehard Bublé fan. I don't rush to turn him off when he comes on the radio, but he doesn't pluck at my heartstrings either. My dormant heartstrings notwithstanding, his Christmas album is such a crowd favourite I felt I couldn't leave it out. Bublé's interpretations of classics such as Holly Jolly Christmas are smooth, beautifully produced and superbly orchestrated. Genuine joy comes through in Bublé's voice on this album and we are all looking for a little joy at Christmas.

Elvis's Christmas Album, Elvis Presley (1957)

Working in a large department store over the Christmas period in my youth almost saw me lose all affection for this classic Christmas album... almost. With ad-nauseam rotation while dealing with hordes of stressed-out customers, I found it hard to hold onto the magic that is Elvis's voice. Eventually his very "Elvis-ness" kept me in the game. This album came about at a time when cheesy was not just okay, but encouraged and Elvis somehow managed to both embrace it here, as well as using his laid-back style to distance himself from it. How can you go past his endearingly stuttered rendition of White Christmas I ask you? You can't.

Ella Wishes you a Merry Christmas, Ella Fitzgerald (1960)

The legendary jazz singer lends her vocal dexterity to this classic collection of bebop interpretations of Christmas classics. This is an up-tempo, foot-tapping, sing-along of a Christmas album which is perfect for playing on Christmas eve after everyone has had a glass of bubbles too many.

I Dream of Christmas, Norah Jones (2021)

The most recent addition to this list, this smooth collection of original and classic Christmas songs (White Christmas, Winter wonderland) from Norah Jones sets just the right festive tone. Jones's twinkling ivories are the star of the show here, but Jones's velvety vocals are also flawless, while the production and arrangements are top-shelf. This album is a great one for putting on in the background while the family feasts. Even the most stalwart of Christmas carol haters will struggle to find anything to complain about with this album.