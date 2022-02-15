Rita Ora and Taika Waititi pictured together when they first met. Photo / Taika Waititi, Instagram

Taika Waititi has expressed his love for his girlfriend Rita Ora on Valentine's Day.

The Jojo Rabbit director and Oscar winner shared how his friendship with the British singer gradually grew into something more.

He wrote alongside a picture of the couple:

"First photo the night we met four years ago.

"We've been mates ever since," he added.

But the Aotearoa film-maker almost never omits humour from his social media captions and despite his endearing tone, this post was no exception.

Waititi wrote:

"Then a year ago we decided to "complicate" things," he explained, referring to the couple starting their relationship together.

But it's clear Waititi is deadly serious about his love for Ora.

"But it just got easier," he said.

"Happy Valentine's Day to my bestie @ritaora," he added, ending the post with a series of love hearts.

Yesterday Waititi shared a behind-the-scenes look of the couple attending the Super Bowl together.

"Cool story bro," he wrote, captioning a snap of the crowd at the game in Los Angeles.

Waititi was recently back in New Zealand, and Spy reported he headed back home for family commitments and to connect with old mates.

He posted about his experience in MIQ on social media and joked about the view of the testing stations at his hotel.

"NZ quarantine hotels doing their best to make it feel like a nightclub when jamming things up people's noses," he wrote.

Photos of Waititi and Ora went public with their relationship in April 2021 when they attended the RuPaul's Drag Race: Down Under premiere.

Snaps of Waititi kissing Ora, and Thor actress Tessa Thompson went viral on social media later that year.

Twitter users speculated the three stars may be in a polyamorous relationship, but it could have been a prank to throw off the paparazzi.

Since then Ora and Waititi have made several public appearances together, including a dazzling red carpet appearance at the Met Gala.

Waititi split from his wife Chelsea Winstanley in 2018.