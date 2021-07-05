UK couple accuse Gordon Ramsay of ruining their wedding

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is seen at Lusty Glaze beach filming his new BBC One TV show, 'Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars' in June. Photo / Getty Images

Gordon Ramsay is in hot water after a UK couple says he turned their beach wedding into a "complete kitchen nightmare".

The celebrity chef was filming his new TV show Future Food Stars when he "gatecrashed" a couple's luxury wedding ceremony. But a spokesperson for Ramsay disputes the couple's continued anger at the celebrity chef.

According to the Sun, not only did the filming for the show disrupt their wedding at the Lusty Glaze beach in Cornwall, the chef took over the kitchen and a "cheap and nasty" was instead served for six people.

The guests and couple were allegedly left shortchanged, despite footing a bill for £50 ($98) for the wedding food and paying £1300 ($2553) for the ceremony.

The couple say their private beach wedding was disrupted by the production. Photo / Getty Images

The couple, Charlie Willis and his wife Laura, spoke to the Sun about how Ramsay impacted their special day.

"The whole thing was a complete kitchen nightmare," Charlie told the outlet.

"We had both worked so hard to save for that day and we felt like extras on a game show."

Executive producer Sharon Powers apologised to the couple in writing.

"I am mortified that we affected your special day and I can assure you that it was never our intention to upset you or your guests," she wrote.

"As you are aware, we have now paid for your wedding in full, which I hope goes some way towards making amends and acknowledging how sorry I am that your special day was affected, albeit unintentionally, by us."

However, Ramsay's spokesperson maintained "there was no gatecrashing".

"Studio Ramsay [was] booked to film on the beach the same day as various weddings and events were taking place," his spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

"It's a real shame this couple are still complaining. Their bill was generously covered, they happily chatted with Gordon on the day, they didn't have exclusive use of the beach and all the other beachgoers had a really great time joining in on & off camera."