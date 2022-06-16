Another Breakfast presenter is isolating with Covid-19. Photo / TVNZ

Jenny-May Clarkson will likely be absent from TVNZ's Breakfast show next week.

The presenter took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to reveal she and her son are isolating due to Covid. The Breakfast presenter shared a snap of herself and her son curled up in bed, captioning the post: "We've got this son #day zero".

Clarkson is yet to confirm if she has herself tested positive for Covid-19.

However, the presenter would be classed as a critical worker, meaning she could continue to work if she is negative but a household contact, should she wish.

The Breakfast host was also off air in March after potential contact with a positive Covid-19 case, her absence prompting speculation that she had indeed contracted the virus. However, posts on her Instagram account later appeared to show she was on a family holiday rather than in Covid-induced isolation.

Jenny-May Clarkson will likely be absent from TVNZ's Breakfast show next week. Photo / Instagram @jenny-mayclarkson

Clarkson is the second TVNZ presenter this week who has come in contact with the virus. Hilary Barry also took to Instagram earlier this week to reveal why she had been off-air.

The Seven Sharp presenter was noticeably absent from the show this week, with her co-host Jeremy Wells joined by Sacha McNeil.

The TVNZ presenter posted a photo of a kererū in a tree with the caption "I've been spending a bit of time watching birds (7 days actually as per Ministry of Health guidelines.)"

It is not yet known if the Seven Sharp presenter has contracted the virus or whether she is isolating as a household contact.

Clarkson and Barry join a long list of TVNZ presenters who have had to isolate due to the virus. Matty McLean revealed in April he was isolating after testing positive. He, like Barry, revealed the news on Instagram.

Posting a video of his positive RAT to his social media account, the Breakfast co-host wrote, "The novel coronavirus must've seen my cocky messages to my friends exclaiming how amazing it was I hadn't been infected yet."

"Feeling fine, but obviously hunkering down at home for a bit. See you soon!"

McLean's diagnosis followed TVNZ deputy political editor Maiki Sherman, who shared on Twitter in early April that she and her whānau were Covid-positive.

A spokesperson for TVNZ said, like many Kiwi organisations, they are feeling the impact of Covid but "at this stage", aren't down on presenter numbers.

Asked if there's a chance some old favourite faces may be waiting in the wings, the spokesperson told the Herald the company is "fortunate" to have several presenters who work across numerous programmes and are "very used to covering for each other, which allows presenters to travel for certain stories or take scheduled holidays".