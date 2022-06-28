TVNZ's Renee Wright (right), pictured with colleague Melissa Stokes, has welcomed her fourth baby. Photo / Instagram

TVNZ star Renee Wright has announced the arrival of her "precious wee girl", Lucciana, born yesterday.

Sharing a photo on Instagram holding her new daughter, she wrote: "LUCCIANA ALESSANDRA WAIDE Has arrived 27/06/22 We are so in love with our precious wee girl."

The One News weather presenter's little Lucciana is her fourth child and joins Wright and husband Charlie Waide's brood of three: Leonardo, 10, Giselle, 8, and Arabella, 6.

Followers shared their delight for the now mother-of-four, including broadcaster PJ Harding who commented: "So beautiful Renee congratulations" and influencer Makaia Carr who wrote: "Awwwww congratulations whānau".

TVNZ colleague Melissa Stokes shared: "Welcome Little Lucciana! We are so excited you are here. Looking good mama. X".

Wright with her three older children, Leonardo, Giselle and Arabella. Photo / Instagram

The family's precious fourth addition follows a tragic miscarriage early last year.

In March Wright told Woman's Day that losing her baby at the beginning of 2021 was a traumatic experience. She said she wanted to speak out about what she went through in the hope it would make others feel less alone.

"I do think it's important to talk about this because it happens to so many women, yet it's often kept a secret, which can feel so lonely and isolating," she told Woman's Day.

