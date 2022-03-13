TVNZ reporter Hayley Holt. Photo / Monty Adams

TV presenter Hayley Holt is pregnant, two years after her baby was stillborn.

"Josh and I have some amazing news we have been aching to share! Swipe to see the fruit of our love," Holt posted on Instagram.

The joyful news comes almost two years since Holt and her partner lost their little boy Frankie Tai, who was stillborn on April 25 in 2020 when she was six months pregnant.

Along with the ultrasound images she shared on Instagram, the 1 News sports presenter also revealed she was into her 22nd week of pregnancy and the baby was the size of a papaya.

Despite the pain and grief that she had been through, Holt said in an interview with Woman's Day last December that she had found a deeper level of contentment.

Holt also said at the time that she would love nothing more than to realise her dream of motherhood in 2022.