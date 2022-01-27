How Omicron could stamp out Delta, music industry sings out for support and inflation still on the rise in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

How Omicron could stamp out Delta, music industry sings out for support and inflation still on the rise in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Togs, togs .. undies, undies ... crocheted Speedos?

Hilary Barry likes to get creative when it comes to Christmas gifts for her colleagues - and the Seven Sharp presenter has revealed her unique gift to co-host Jeremy Wells.

It's the thought that counts, but it turns out Wells has yet to use his Christmas gift from his co-host - a one-of-a-kind pair of colourful crocheted tog bottoms.

"I'm finding it hard to put into words the sadness and disappointment at finding the Xmas gift I made Jeremy still sitting on his desk," Barry shared on her Instagram alongside a snap of the speedos.

"I'm sure lots of people would have loved receiving those crocheted speedos."

Barry's not afraid of pushing the boundaries in the name of humour.

But last week she was on the receiving end of a rather X-rated gag thanks to one of her children.

While she is used to having a laugh with Hauraki and Seven Sharp's Jeremy Wells, it was Barry that was left stunned when she returned home and copped a rather revealing surprise.

One of Barry's children decided to get the last laugh when asked to do chores around the house.

Taking to Instagram, the TV presenter explained she had left her youngest child in charge of mowing the lawns.

But she didn't come home to a neatly mowed and manicured lawn as most parents would. Barry was instead greeted by a giant mowed outline of male genitalia.

Barry outed her child as the culprit for the cheeky prank.

"When you leave your youngest kid in charge of mowing the lawns," she wrote.