TVNZ and Acorn TV announce romantic comedy series starring Rebecca Gibney and The Crown star Charles Edwards

Rebecca Gibney and Charles Edwards. Photos / Supplied

A new romantic comedy set on a Kiwi vineyard will star two big names.

The Crown star Charles Edwards and Packed To The Rafters star Rebecca Gibney will star in the series named Under The Vines. The six-part series is an Acorn TV and TVNZ co-production created and co-written by Erin White.

The cast members include Dean O'Gorman (One Lane Bridge), Sarah Wiseman (A Place To Call Home) and Robbie Masgavia (Wentworth).

According to information supplied in a press release, Gibney plays Daisy Munroe whose life takes an unexpected turn when her monthly allowance dries up, leaving just a failing NZ vineyard remaining. There, she meets UK lawyer Louis Oakley (Edwards). Hilarity ensues as both are keen to make a quick buck by selling off the vineyard and getting out of there.

The character is described as a "gregarious, single-and-ready-to-mingle" Sydney socialite who has never worked a day in her life.

Edwards played Martin Charteris on seasons three and four on The Crown, and fans of Downton Abbey may also recognise him from his role as Michael Gregson.

In a statement, Gibney expressed she is "beyond excited" to film Under the Vines in New Zealand. The Kiwi-born actress executive produced the series, and said there is "so much humour and heart" in the story.

"We could all could do with some cheering up! The character of Daisy is totally unlike anything I have done before and I can't wait to work with the fabulous Charles, our extraordinary cast and a world class team of New Zealand creatives," she added.

Under The Vines will air on streaming service Acorn TV worldwide, but it will be broadcast on TVNZ in New Zealand.

Production is set to get underway in early February 2021 in Central Otago.