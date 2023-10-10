Holly Willoughby has announced she is leaving This Morning. Photo / Getty Images

Beloved breakfast television host Holly Willoughby has sensationally resigned from This Morning after 14 years on the show.

The presenter, 42, thanked her fans as she emotionally broke the news of her departure.

Willoughby’s decision to part ways with the ITV show comes a few days after it came to light that she was the victim of an alleged kidnapping plot.

The TV host shared in an Instagram post: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much.

“This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together. I will not be returning to This Morning.

“Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.

Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Rochelle Humes and Zoe Williams after winning the Daytime award for This Morning at the National Television Awards 2021. Photo / Getty Images

“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal so supportive and the very best company every day.

“Richard and Judy said ‘we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers’.

“It’s been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go.

“Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much. Holly.”

Willoughby’s shock exit seems to be the final straw of what has been a tough year for the queen of daytime TV.

Last year, Willoughby and her former co-host Philip Schofield were slammed by the public for skipping the queue to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state at Westminster Hall.

This Morning hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby had been friends and co-hosts for years. Photo / ITV

Then, in May this year, it was revealed that her beloved co-star and friend Schofield had an affair with a younger employee during his time on the show, which resulted in the TV personality resigning.

After losing her screen sidekick of 14 years, Willoughby was then embroiled in a horrifying kidnapping plot by Gavin Plumb, 36, of Essex, who allegedly planned to snatch the mum of three after contacting a “hitman” in the US and making a restrain kit.

Last week, officers are said to have found chloroform, cable ties, a blindfold and ropes at his home when they raided it.

Plumb was arrested by Essex Police on October 4.

He appeared in court two days later, accused of soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

Plumb was denied bail by district judge Caroline Jackson and will appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on November 3.

Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby said: “This was an extremely fast-paced investigation, with many of our officers and national partners working overnight to secure these charges.

“The safeguarding of any victim is paramount and we will continue to prioritise this and working with the Metropolitan Police Service as the investigation proceeds.”

Willoughby was put under 24-hour surveillance when the alleged plot came to light.

Production bosses at This Morning were informed on Thursday of the threat and the TV host made the decision to skip the show shortly before she was due on air.

Plumb, who has a child, has been working as a security guard at the Pinnacles Shopping Centre in Harlow and, before that, was a kitchen assistant at Pizza Hut until 2012.

Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Ruth Langsford and Eamon Holmes pose with the Best Daytime TV Award for This Morning at the National Television Awards 2013. Photo / Getty Images

After Willoughby’s shock exit from the show, Kevin Lygo, managing director of media and entertainment at ITV said: “We are sad that Holly is leaving This Morning, but respect her decision, which we know will have been extremely difficult for her to make.

“Holly is one of the best loved, respected and most accomplished broadcasters in the UK.

“She has been at the heart of This Morning for the past 14 years, and she is adored by our viewers. Holly has brought her unique brand of warmth, energy, humour and fun to one of the country’s most popular daytime shows, and everyone on the programme will miss her enormously.

“She remains a much-loved member of the ITV family and we look forward to continuing to work with her in the future.”

Holly Willoughby attends the National Television Awards last month. Photo / Getty Images

Willoughby has received a wave of support after details of the alleged plot emerged.

On top of quitting her job on the breakfast show, she pulled out of a red carpet event in London this week.

Her co-stars have rallied behind her since she announced her decision to leave This Morning.

Alison Hammond wrote on Instagram: “This is a very sad day! Love you.”

TV cook Juliet Sear shared: “So sad to see you go Holly wishing you loads of positive things for your new chapter”.

“It’s been wonderful working with you for the last 8 years and making your birthday cakes for the last 14.

“Lots of love to you and your family.”

Vanessa Feltz said: “We will miss you so very much my darling.”

Former co-star Philip Schofield also commented: “I was so sorry to hear about everything going on with Holly and I wanted to send my best to her and her family and to all of you”.



