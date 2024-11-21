Advertisement
Home / Entertainment

TV host accidentally claims he’s ‘bisexual’ live on air when he meant bidextrous

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
UK Television host Jeremy Vine stunned viewers when he accidentally announced that he was bisexual, but he was meant to say something completely different. Video / Channel 5

A United Kingdom television host has accidentally announced he was “bisexual” in an awkward on-air blunder when he meant something entirely different.

Channel 5′s Jeremy Vine was interviewing etiquette expert William Hanson about politeness when the conversation very quickly derailed after he got confused during the discussion.

Hanson began the interaction describing how etiquette has changed over the years, saying: “I think that etiquette has to evolve. It would be ridiculous if people like me were to try and get people to do really antiquated things”.

Turning to Vine, he explained: “You are left handed. (I) noticed when you were doing your drawing.”

But that’s when the host dropped a clanger and hilariously confused his words.

“I’m bi - is it bisexual? What does it mean when you...” Vine declared, before Hanson quickly stepped in to try and clarify the situation.

“I don‘t know if you are bisexual but you could be, I don’t know Jeremy,” Hanson responded.

“I think you mean ambidextrous.”

Jeremy Vine uses both hands for different tasks ... an ability he mistakenly thought meant he was bisexual.
But Vine clarified that, what he meant was, he can use different hands for different activities.

“I can’t use both hands for everything. I write left handed but I would play table tennis right handed. I think that might be bidextrous. It’s really boring, actually.”

Vine was believed to have been trying to say he was mixed-handed, which is when a person favours one hand for certain tasks and the opposite hand for other things.

Touching on his earlier blunder, Vine clarified: “I’m not the same as bisexual”.

The mishap was picked up by journalist Scott Bryan who wrote: “Jeremy Vine accidentally just said he was bisexual because he writes with his left hand and plays tennis with his right”.

Others poked fun at the on-air slip up while one declared it “broadcasting gold”.

“Lads, don’t tell Jeremy Vines that you’re ambidextrous. He might get the wrong idea,” one joked.




