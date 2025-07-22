Devilskin’s black heart tribute

New Zealand alt-metal band Devilskin - whose members include broadcaster Paul Martin - posted a simple tribute to the rock star.

Sharing a black-and-white image of Osbourne performing with the late guitarist, Randy Rhoads, the band wrote: “Ozzy Forever”.

They signed the message off with a black heart emoji.

‘In the pantheon of rock gods’

British singer Sir Rod Stewart, 80, shared a brief message to Instagram.

“Bye, bye Ozzy. Sleep well, my friend.

“I’ll see you up there - later rather than sooner.”

Sir Elton John, two years his senior, shared a poignant message honouring Osbourne.

“So sad to hear the news of Ozzy Osbourne passing away,” The Rocket Man singer wrote on Instagram.

“He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods – a true legend.

“He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love. Elton xx.”

‘Ozzy Forever’

Osbourne’s own band was among the first to recognise the rock star’s passing, heading to social media to commemorate their most famous member with a single photo.

“Ozzy Forever,” they wrote.

Mike McCready, the lead guitarist and founding member of American rock band Pearl Jam, reflected on the “sad” news of Osbourne’s death over X.

“When I was in high school I discovered Sabbath. War Pigs was terrifying and mesmerizing at the same time," McCready wrote.

“It was Ozzy’s voice that took me away to a dark universe. A great escape. Then when the Blizzard of Ozz record came out I was instantly a fan.

“Randy Rhoads was an influence on me to play lead guitar. Luckily I got to play on the song Immortal on the last record.

“Thanks for the music, Ozzy it makes our journey in life better.”

Actor Jason Momoa paid his respects with a photo of him beaming a smile with Osbourne and his wife, Sharon.

The Minecraft Movie actor, 25, wrote: “Love you @ozzyosbourne All my aloha @sharonosbourne and ohana. So grateful. RIP.”

‘In every single note I sing’

Dominic Richard Harrison, who goes by the stage name Yungblud, said the rocker was “full of life” when he performed with Osbourne weeks ago at his final Black Sabbath concert in Birmingham.

“I didn’t think you would leave so soon the last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room,” the 27-year-old shared on X.

“But as it is written with legends, they seem to know things that we don’t. I will never forget you - you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage.

“Your cross around my neck is the most precious thing I own. You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough.

“You took us on your adventure - an adventure that started it all. I am truly heartbroken. You were the greatest of all time.”

‘A great loss’

Australian rock band AC/DC, who toured with Black Sabbath in the 1970s, shared a black-and-white photo of Osbourne performing during their band’s early years.

“So sad! A great loss to all that loved him.”

Heavy metal band Metallica honoured the singer’s death on Instagram, sharing an old photo of the four bandmates with Osbourne.

They added a single broken heart as the caption.

Jack White, lead singer and guitarist of rock duo The White Stripes, also shared a throwback image of Osbourne as a young adult to celebrate the rocker’s life.

“He made it,” White, 50, signed off.

