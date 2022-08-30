The upcoming actress died from an unexpected and sudden illness. Photo / AP

Charlbi Dean has died aged 32.

The 'Triangle of Sadness' star passed away after suffering a sudden illness in New York City.

Dean was born and raised in Cape Town, became a model at 12-years-old and after surviving a near-fatal car accident in 2009, made her film debut in the 2010 flick 'Spud' with the singer and former YouTuber, Troye Sivan.

Following this, she was a recurring star in the CW series 'Black Lightning' from 2018.

The news of the model's death - which was confirmed by Variety - comes amid the Palme D'Or winning film making its way around the film festival circuit, including Cannes, Toronto and New York.

In the Ruben Ostlund-helmed satire, Dean starred as Yaya who was invited on a yacht vacation that goes wrong alongside Woody Harrelson and Harris Dickinson.

Dean's other projects include 'Death Race 3: Inferno', 'Blood in the Water', 'Don't Sleep' and 'Porthole'. Through her modelling work, she graced the covers of the South African editions of GQ and Elle.

Her fiance Luke Volker, a model, reacted to the tragic news of her passing on Instagram, saying he "couldn't be more proud" of her and performance in 'Triangle of Sadness'.

Playwright Jeremy O'Harris tweeted: "This is absolutely devastating. Charlbi Dean was such an exciting performer to me after seeing her in Triangle of Sadness.

"Her work had a vulnerability and intellect a lesser actor would have denied the character. A true talent and sending love to her family."