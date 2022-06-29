Travis Barker was rushed to hospital today. Photo / Getty Images

Travis Barker has been rushed to a Los Angeles hospital in an ambulance today after suffering a mystery medical event.

The Blink-182 drummer was taken to the West Hills hospital on Tuesday morning local time, with an issue so serious that he was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre, reports the Daily Mail.

It comes just hours after he published a cryptic tweet, writing, "God save me". Nothing else about his condition is clear at this time.

It comes after the couple married - for a third time - in a glitzy wedding ceremony at Portofino's Villa Olivetta in Italy in May.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds and their guests retreated to Castello Brown, a castle overlooking the sea, where they partied until the early hours of the morning.

Kourtney, 43, changed out of her corset-style mini-dress for the reception, hitting the dance floor in a short black number with a matching dark-coloured veil.

The couple also wore matching white Mr and Mrs leather jackets to mingle with their guests at the glitzy party.

The reception kicked off with a performance by opera star Andrea Bocelli who sang I Found My Love in Portofino and reports suggest the entertainment also included various cabaret acts.

Congrats to The Barkers ✨ pic.twitter.com/cIEVVKk4Ju — Poosh (@pooshdotcom) May 22, 2022

During the bash, the newlyweds put on a saucy display as Travis got down on his knees to tear Kourtney's garter from her leg using his teeth.

They later shared their first dance to At Last by Etta James.

Travis' 18-year-old son Landon was among those who gave speeches toasting the couple, while People.com reports the party later kicked off with a set by DJ Cassidy.

Machine Gun Kelly attended the bash with his fiancee Megan Fox and he is also said to have helped entertain the guests by giving an impromptu performance of his track Bloody Valentine.

Kardashian and Barker first exchanged vows in a late-night ceremony in Las Vegas on April 4 but it was said to have been a practice run ahead of their real wedding.

- Additional reporting Bang! Showbiz