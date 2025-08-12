Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Commuters wait for a train driver at Waitematā Station.

Commuters are struggling to get home after an infrastructure issue at Newmarket station disrupted Auckland’s train lines.

Trains departing from Waitemata Station are full, with commuters on the Southern line being told they are waiting for a train driver.

Travellers should expect further delays and cancellations as Auckland Transport deals with the issue.

The Southern service will continue running express to Otahuhu, and the Western line will only be running between Grafton and Swanson.

All Onehunga services have been suspended until 11.59pm.