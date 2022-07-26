A cosmetic surgery nurse has come under fire after posting a TikTok explaining the cosmetic surgery she would do on Stranger Things actress Natalia Dyer. Video / @np.miranda

A nurse has come under fire for a video she posted to social media outlining in detail cosmetic surgery she would do to Stranger Things actor Natalia Dyer.

Fans were left enraged by the unsolicited post calling it "toxic" and "highly insulting".

Miranda Wilson, a TikTok beautician who describes herself as an aesthetic nurse practitioner injector, posted a video under the account @np.miranda in which she outlined significant alterations she believed would enhance the actor's look.

"We'd start by treating those masseters … to help slim the face," Wilson said, referring to Dyer's prominent bottom jawline.

Wilson then recommended adding "a bit of chin filler just to help fill out her chin and make her face more of a heart shape."

Miranda Wilson's TikTok showed what Natalia Dyer looks like now. Photo / TikTok @np.miranda

Pointing to her lips and brow area, Wilson said she would "add just a little bit to the lips" and then "do a little bit of Botox (to) give her a nice brow lift to help open up her eyes."

"And to top it off we'd start with some Sculptra, she does seem to have more thin skin and we want to prevent that from getting thinner and create more collagen."

Wilson concluded her assessment with a photoshopped "before and after" pic in which she complimented the slimmer jaw, pointy chin, lifted brows and pouty lips.

And what the Stranger Things actor could look like with some work. Photo / TikTok @np.miranda

But fans who viewed the video were left incensed, saying the photoshopped ideal had left the actor "ruined".

Fans enraged over "disgusting" video

In comments posted under the now-deleted video, fans slammed Wilson's video as "disgusting".

One commenter said that videos like Wilson's were "one of the reasons why girls today are so insecure".

Despite having deleted the original video, downloaded copies were uploaded to other social media sites, including Twitter – where the uproar continued.

"Still can't believe a plastic surgeon (sic) spoke on what she'd change about someone's face without a) their consent, b) any indication that the person disliked those features and c) putting a disclaimer that the person is already beautiful as they are," Twitter user, Jade, said.

"Like I cannot believe she 'influencerfied' her face completely unprovoked as if it was a free consultation."

Follow up "apology" video a fail

Wilson then posted a follow-up video addressing her viral video saying she was hoping to "clear the air" about what she intended and said she "didn't mean to offend anyone".

"I was simply offering suggestions – not on what you have to do – just on what the possibilities are," Wilson said.

"As an advanced injector, that is what we do – we look at faces and assess and look at the possibilities."

She then went on to look at her own face and what improvements could be made with botox injectables, lip and cheek fillers and a brow lift.

Ms Wilson captioned her post to say that "Natalia is absolutely stunning the way she is" but that her image was an "example".

While Ms Wilson did not enable comments on her follow-up post, people took to Twitter to show their disbelief.

"She posted a sorry, not sorry video where she completely missed the point of what the original complaint was," one Twitter user said.

Another user, questioned who Ms Wilson's target audience was and what the impact of such critical views would be on young women.

"If Natalia Dyer, a white and thin and conventional woman, gets scrutinised on her appearance like this, what happens to all the young impressionable poc/mid-size/plus-size girls watching?"