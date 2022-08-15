Totally smitten: Adele's baby plans and wedding bells

The Easy On Me singer is eyeing up a walk down the aisle. Photo / Getty Images

Adele has made an adorable confession about her relationship with Rich Paul.

The 34-year-old pop superstar has lifted the lid on her relationship with the sports agent - who she has been dating since last year - and admitted that she's totally smitten with him and her heart is set on walking down the aisle again because she's so "in love".

Speaking to ELLE UK, Adele confessed: "I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him."

When asked if she wants to get married again following her divorce from first husband Simon Konecki, Adele replied: "Yes, absolutely."

However, the singer played coy when asked whether the couple are engaged. She said: "Well! Well. Well, I'm not married ... I'm not married ... I'm just in love! I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married."

When pushed for another answer to the question, the star conceded that Paul hasn't popped the question yet and added: "I'm not engaged. I just love high-end jewellery, boy."

The couple are said to have first met at a party several years ago but didn't start dating until much later. They first went public with their romance in July 2021 when they were pictured attending a basketball game together.

The 15-time Grammy Award winner also hinted at more children in the future.

Adele - who is mother to her son, Angelo, from her marriage to Konecki - told the publication: "I definitely want more kids. I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music."

However, the Rolling In The Deep star insisted that she's got very little time to focus on her personal goals as she is determined to make her Las Vegas residency a success after previously postponing the opening.

She added: "Right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I wanna f*****g nail it."

The pop star had been due to start a run of gigs in Sin City back in January but she cancelled at the last minute, insisting the pandemic meant she was unable to put the show together in time - and now she has revealed the crisis left her feeling "devastated" and "embarrassed".

She told the magazine: "It was the worst moment in my career, by far. By far. I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating."

Adele admitted postponing her Las Vegas residency "was the worst moment in my career". Photo / AP

"The first couple of months were really, really hard. I was embarrassed. But it actually made my self-confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do. And I don't think many people would have done what I did. I'm very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs."

The Someone Like You singer also explained what went wrong, admitting the set-up just didn't feel right, "There was just no soul in it. The stage set-up wasn't right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment."

However, after pushing the residency back until later this year, the star now feels happy with the show she's going to be performing.

She added: "I'm not gonna give too much away about it, but the show grows. It's all about the music, and it's really, really nostalgic. It's gonna be really beautiful … " she said before insisting the time is right for her to tackle a run of shows in the Nevada gambling haven because she thinks her music "will work in a show in Vegas."

Adele also declared she's excited to finally be performing songs from her latest album 30. She added: "It's gonna be so emotional. I don't know what I'm gonna do with myself.

"It's been really emotional putting the set list and the visuals together because so much has happened. Fifteen years (of her career) is a long time. But one thing I feel so lucky about, even with how big my life is now, is that I really lived a normal life."

The Weekends with Adele show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will run from November 18 until March 25, 2023. As well as the 24 rescheduled dates, eight more performances have been added.

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald