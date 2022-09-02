The iconic entertainers are both fighting breast cancer. Photo / Supplied

New Zealanders are rallying together to show their support for two of the country's biggest stars.

Taking place on November 7 at The Civic in Auckland, New Zealand's top musicians and comedians will pay tribute to Dames Lynda and Jools Topp as they continue their battle against cancer.

Staring Tami Neilson, Anika Moa, Ria Hall, Dame Hinewehi Mohi, Troy Kingi, Jackie Clarke, Annie Crummer and Don McGlashan, the stars will perform Topp Twins songs but with a twist.

The show will include acts from some of New Zealand's biggest performers. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, the country's funniest comedians will pay homage to the "godmothers of the local comedy scene" with hilarious skits.

As well as performances from the incredible artists and comedians in New Zealand, the Dames themselves will make their first public appearance since Lynda's cancer diagnosis.

Hosted by Karen O'Leary – who played Lynda's on-screen daughter in Wellington Paranormal - the never-to-be-repeated night will go down in Aotearoa's entertainment history.

Topp Class promises to be an "extraordinary" event with old friends of the twins – including directors Mike Mizrahi and Marie Adams helping put the "show" back into show business, while the acclaimed singer-songwriter and music director Don McGlashan will work with artists to create a "top-class" musical experience.

Net proceeds from the concert will help pay for the twins' ongoing treatment and living costs.

The news comes after the twins announced on Facebook last night that Lynda has had to stop her chemo treatment due to unwanted side effects.

A tribute show for the twins has been announced. Photo / Facebook

"Update on Jools and Lynda" the post read, "Lynda has had to stop her chemo treatment due to chemo-induced peripheral neuropathy which is a nerve-damaging side effect of the weekly chemo she was receiving."

The post went on to say, Lynda – who was diagnosed with grade 3 invasive breast cancer in December 2021 – is experiencing a series of uncomfortable symptoms.

"Symptoms are tingling, pain, numbness and reduced balance in her feet, she is currently receiving acupuncture treatment and natural plant-based remedies as there is no known cure for this."

Meanwhile, "Jools is feeling well and is still waiting on a scan to see if radiation has reduced the tumour in her rib cage".

Tickets are available now on Ticketmaster.co.nz