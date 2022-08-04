The Topp Twins are both going through cancer treatment and have thanked fans for their support. Photo / Facebook

Kiwi entertainers Lynda and Jools Topp have spoken out about their "hard" journey with cancer, thanking their fans across the world for the support and love.

The Topp Twins announced in March that they were both fighting breast cancer.

Jools was diagnosed with breast cancer 16 years ago and after having chemotherapy, went into remission.

However this year she discovered that her cancer has metastasised, and started radiation therapy.

In December 2021, Lynda was diagnosed with Grade 3 invasive breast cancer.

The Topp Twins (Lynda and Jools) shared images of the pair going through cancer treatment. Photo / Supplied

She underwent a double mastectomy and started a harrowing six months of intensive chemotherapy.

The famous sisters spent more than four months apart during their treatment due to the Covid-19 pandemic but managed to get together for their recent birthday.

Today they posted an update on their Facebook page.

"It has been eight months since Lynda was diagnosed with Grade 3 Breast Cancer and six months since Jools was discovered with a new tumour in her rib cage," they said.

"We are both alive and kicking but it has been a pretty hard journey of surgery chemo and for Jools radiation therapy.

"The love and support we have had from Kiwis and fans around the world has been amazing and we thank each and every one of you who have sent messages and donated to our Givealittle page.

"To all of you lots of love."

The pair also shared a series of photos showing the reality of their journey - of them in hospital and having treatment.

The pair became Kiwi television staples with their show The Topp Twins, where they played characters Camp Mother and Camp Leader, and Ken and Ken.

More than $132,600 has been donated to the siblings to help them through their battle with cancer.

If you want to help click here to visit the Givealittle page.