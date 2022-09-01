The Topp Twins have given fans an update on their cancer battle. Photo / Facebook

The Topp Twins have given fans an update on their cancer battle. Photo / Facebook

Kiwi entertainers Lynda and Jools Topp have given fans an update regarding their brave cancer battles.

Taking to Facebook last night, the beloved entertainers shared with fans that Lynda has unfortunately had to stop her chemotherapy treatment due to unwanted side effects.

"Update on Jools and Lynda" the post read, "Lynda has had to stop her chemo treatment due to chemo induced peripheral neuropathy which is a nerve damaging side effect of the weekly chemo she was receiving."

The post went on to say Lynda – who was diagnosed with grade 3 invasive breast cancer in December 2021 – is experiencing a series of uncomfortable symptoms.

"Symptoms are tingling, pain, numbness and reduced balance in her feet, she is currently receiving acupuncture treatment and natural plant-based remedies as there is no known cure for this."

The Topp Twins (Lynda and Jools) shared images of the pair going through cancer treatment. Photo / Supplied

The Herald reported last month that in her battle against cancer, Lynda had undergone a double mastectomy and started a harrowing six months of intensive chemotherapy.

The post also gave an update on Jools noting, "Jools is feeling well and is still waiting on a scan to see if radiation has reduced the tumour in her rib cage."

Jools was diagnosed with breast cancer 16-years-ago and after having chemotherapy, went into remission.

However this year she discovered that her cancer has metastasised, and started radiation therapy.

The Topp Twins (Lynda and Jools) shared images of the pair going through cancer treatment. Photo / Supplied

Despite the setback the post finished on a positive note, "The twins continue to smile and stay positive everyday and would also like to acknowledge all the other women out there in New Zealand who are going through cancer treatment."

It comes after the Topp Twins revealed in March that they were both fighting breast cancer.

The famous sisters spent more than four months apart during their treatment due to the Covid-19 pandemic but managed to get together for their recent birthday.

On August 4 they posted an update on their Facebook page.

The Topp Twins (Lynda and Jools) shared images of the pair going through cancer treatment. Photo / Supplied

"It has been eight months since Lynda was diagnosed with Grade 3 Breast Cancer and six months since Jools was discovered with a new tumour in her rib cage," they said.

"We are both alive and kicking but it has been a pretty hard journey of surgery chemo and, for Jools, radiation therapy.

"The love and support we have had from Kiwis and fans around the world has been amazing and we thank each and every one of you who have sent messages and donated to our Givealittle page.

"To all of you lots of love."

The pair became Kiwi television staples with their show The Topp Twins, where they played characters Camp Mother and Camp Leader, and Ken and Ken.

More than $141,027 has been donated to the siblings to help them through their battle with cancer.

If you want to help click here to visit the Givealittle page.