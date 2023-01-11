Top of the charts: This week’s most popular movies and songs

It's all smiles for James Cameron's Avatar sequel Avatar: The Way of Water as it washes into No 1.

The Box Office Top 5

The films Kiwis flocked to the cinema to see this week.

5:The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell star as two friends who discover that breaking up is hard to do when one decides that he no longer wants to be besties. Our reviewer gave this dramedy five stars, calling it ‘’feckin’ great”.

4: Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre

Action man Jason Statham reunites with geezer director Guy Ritchie for this slick action-comedy about a team of super spies forced to recruit a movie star to pull off a secret mission and save the world.

3: A Man Called Otto

A man called Tom Hanks stars as an old crank called Otto in this adaptation of a darkly quirky Swedish dramedy about an old timer who copes with the death of his wife by being mean to everyone.

2: Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Shrek’s sidekick takes centre stage in this school holiday flick that will delight the kids and keep parents reasonably entertained as well. That’s called a win-win.

1: Avatar: The Way of Water

The sequel nobody asked for but everyone is flocking to see stays in the top spot for the fourth week running. James Cameron’s return to the alien world of Pandora once again pushes up against the boundaries of technology to create a true cinema spectacular that, like the original, is hampered by a weak story.





The Top 5 Singles

This week’s best-selling and most-streamed tracks.

5: I’m Good (Blue) - David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

EDM superstar David Guetta and American pop star Bebe Rexha won’t be feeling blue (da ba dee, da ba di) after rocketing up 30 places to land in the Top 5 this week with their mood-flipping cover of Eiffel 65′s late 90s earworm.

4: Made You Look - Meghan Trainor

This week American pop star Meghan Trainor’s modern spin on feelgood 1950s doo-wop has got everybody looking as she shimmies up 25 spots in the charts and also becomes a TikTok dance trend.

3: Escapism - Raye feat. 070 Shake

The Brit pop singer’s disenchanted, willfully self-destructive ode to getting over one man by getting under another escapes the shackles of last week’s mid-30s chart position. Escapism made it to No 1 in the UK, can she repeat that success here?

2: Unholy - Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Ditching the piano and balladeering with this devilishly catchy, bass-heavy, off-kilter banger earned English singer-songwriter Sam Smith getting his first US No 1. He’ll be praying for it to hit the top spot here next week.

1: Kill Bill - SZA

American pop and R&B singer SZA takes out the top spot with this revenge fuelled, modern soul groove. Its killer grooves mask its lyrical violence. No surprise she was inspired by the Quentin Tarantino films of the same name.