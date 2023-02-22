Kathryn Newton as Cassandra "Cassie" Lang and Paul Rudd as Scott Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Photo Marvel

The Box Office Top 5

This week’s most popular movies

5: Shehzada

A baby-switching goes wrong - although could such a heinous thing ever go right? - in this Indian Hindi-language action-comedy-romance-musical. Which, yes, is a lot of genres for one film.

4: Avatar: The Way of Water

James Cameron’s watery sci-fi sequel/technological showcase continues sinking down the charts.

3: What’s Love Got to Do with It?

Lily James, Shazad Latif and the attitudes of their respective cultures towards the institution of marriage come under the microscope in this rom-com that follows an unlucky-in-love British documentary maker filming her Pakistani friend’s arranged marriage.

2: Magic Mike’s Last Dance

It was a good time not a long time in the top spot for Magic Mike and his squad of male strippers who drop to No 2 after just one week.

1: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

A brilli-ant result for Marvel’s tiniest superheroes who make a big impact on the movie charts by buzzing straight into No 1 to kick off Phase 5 of the MCU.





The Top 5 Singles

This week’s best-selling and most-streamed tracks.

5: Escapism - RAYE feat. 070 Shake

After stumbling around in the charts for 12 weeks we may finally escape British pop singer Raye’s slinky, debauched hit.

4: Sure Thing - Miguel

So much for the hyper-short attention span of the fast-moving younger generation. It’s been six weeks since TikTok resurfaced Miguel’s noughties R&B banger and the song’s still lingering in the charts. Shouldn’t we have had three more trends by now?

3: Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2 - PinkPantheress And Ice Spice

PinkPantheress is the UK’s next big thing having burst out of TikTok to sign with Parlophone, the label of the Beatles. Having shot straight to No.3 this week she could be the next big thing here as well.

PinkPantheress and Ice Spice are taking the music world by storm.

2: Kill Bill - SZA

SZA’s catchy neo-R&B number is one of history’s best songs about murdering your ex and their new partner. Admittedly, it’s a niche category, but take it from us, this is one of the best in the canon.

1: Flowers - Miley Cyrus

Miley’s blooming great, confidently assured glam-disco track about leaving her husband shows no sign of wilting after five weeks in the bright lights of the top spot.



















