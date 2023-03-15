Boo? Ghostface returns in Scream VI, in cinemas now.

The Box Office Top 5

This week’s most popular movies

5: Cocaine Bear

The comedown has begun for the drug-frenzied bear as this ferociously schlocky horror flick slumps to the bottom of the chart after a two-week high.

4: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Marvel’s two buggy superheroes get swatted further down the charts but still have a little sting left.

3: 65

In his movie career thus far, Adam Driver has fought Jedis, zombies, the Ku Klux Klan, and Scarlett Johansson. Now, he can tick a T-Rex off his list thanks to this sci-fi, time-travelling action-thriller that was produced by The Evil Dead maestro Sam Raimi.

2: Scream VI

Jump-scaring its way straight to no 2 shows there’s still life in Wes Craven’s murderous meta-horror franchise. This time around there’s a new Ghostface Killer who rather than slashing his own deathly trail is content to target those who survived the OG Ghostface’s attacks. With the notable exception of series star Neve Campbell who declined to scream a sixth time due to being lowballed during negotiations.

1: Creed III

Ding-ding-ding! The third entry in the Rocky spin-off franchise successfully defends the title for a second week in a row.





The Top 5 Albums

This week’s best-selling and most-streamed albums.

5: The Highlights - The Weeknd

Yesterday The Weeknd surprise-dropped a “Deluxe” extended version of his 2016 album Starboy. Will it twinkle brightly in next week’s charts? Watch this space.

4: Fine Line - Harry Styles

Everything old is new again as this album from 2019 re-enters the top of the charts.

Harry Styles takes over the charts.

3: SOS - SZA

After 13 weeks SZA clearly doesn’t need any help sticking in the charts.

2: One Thing At A Time - Morgan Wallen

Moseying straight into the charts is country star Morgan Wallen, who kicked off his world tour at Spark Arena last night.

1: Harry’s House - Harry Styles

Harry Styles is all smiles as he completes his Aotearoa takeover by claiming no 1.