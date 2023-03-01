A scene from Cocaine Bear. Photo / Supplied

The Box Office Top 5

This week’s most popular movies

5: Magic Mike’s Last Dance

It looks like it’s going to be the last week in the charts for Magic Mike and his last dance.

4: Avatar: The Way of Water

It is somewhat fitting that the biggest movie of our wettest summer ever is all about water.

3: What’s Love Got to Do with It?

Love and marriage go together like a horse and carriage. Especially if there’s a dowry involved where a horse and carriage would often seal the deal. This British rom-com about arranged marriage celebrates its second week in the third spot.

2: Cocaine Bear

In what has to be the greatest “based on a true story” ever, this horror-comedy about a black bear that ingested millions of dollars worth of cocaine back in the 80s has rampaged right up the charts to hit number two.

1: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Once you have ants it’s incredibly difficult to get rid of them. That’s as true in the kitchen as it is in the movie charts as Marvel’s Ant-Man infests the top spot for another week.





The Top 5 Albums

This week’s best-selling and most-streamed albums.

5: Harry’s House - Harry Styles

The big question we need to know is whether pop star Harry Styles will be filling in Jedi as his religion on his compulsory Census form when he’s here next week.

4: The Highlights - The Weeknd

This greatest hits album has been lighting up the charts for a huge 107 weeks.

3: The Pacifier Album - Shihad

New Zealand rock band Shihad.

Kiwi hard rock giants Shihad power their way back into the charts with this 20th anniversary re-release of their No 1 selling album Pacifier. Fans will want to snap it up on vinyl while it’s available.

2: SOS - SZA

While it’s not a cause for an emergency it is worth noting that SZA’s 11-week-long iron grip on the top spot has finally been shaken loose.

1: Trustfall - Pink

Pink gets the party well and truly started as her ninth album falls straight into the No 1 spot in its first week of release.