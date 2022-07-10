Miles Teller has become a household name following his role in Top Gun: Maverick. Photo / Getty Images

Miles Teller has become a household name following his role in Top Gun: Maverick. Photo / Getty Images

Miles Teller appreciates his grandmother's campaign to make him the next James Bond.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor's grandma Leona Flowers recently took to Twitter to suggest that he should be the man to replace Daniel Craig as 007, and Miles admits that he would be open to the prospect.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the opportunity to play the legendary spy, Miles, 35, said: "Yeah. I mean, yeah perfect. I think we're actors, you know, so maybe you can mix it up a little bit."

Flowers started her social media campaign last week and says that Miles has all the skills needed to play Bond.

She tweeted: "They're looking for an actor to replace Daniel Craig for future 007 movies. I think my grandson, Miles Teller, has proven that he has everything they're looking for - talent, looks, strength, worldwide appeal and oh, so cool.

"He can be that guy!! Wouldn't that be great?"

Flowers added that the American Teller would be welcomed as the famous British character and said that he "charmed" the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the London premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

In a follow up tweet, she wrote: "I think our English friends would welcome him as 007. The folks in London loved him when he was just there with the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick. He even charmed William and Kate."

Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Tom Cruise, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cambridge. Photo / Getty Images

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli recently said the search to find the next 007 is yet to begin as the new movie will be a "reinvention" of the character.

She said: "Nobody's in the running. We're working out where to go with him, we're talking that through. There isn't a script and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond. We're reinventing who he is and that takes time. I'd say that filming is at least two years away."