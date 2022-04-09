Mark Wahlberg ate an intense diet to put on 13 kilos for a movie role. Photo / Instagram

Mark Wahlberg says gaining weight "took a toll" on him.

The Hollywood actor had to pile on the pounds for his role in Father Stu and he admits having to gain 13kg was very difficult for him, and he ate 11,000 calories a day to ensure he could put the weight on.

He said: "I put on 30 pounds and went from being a guy who was in fighting shape to a guy who was wheelchair-bound, suffering from a rare muscular degenerative disease. I was just turning 50 by the time we finished the movie, and I was eating 11,000 calories a day. That drastic weight gain really took a toll on me over the course of the last seven, eight months."

Mark Wahlberg put on 13 kilos for his role in Father Stu. Photo / Instagram

Wahlberg tried his best to do it the "healthy way" and decided to eat bacon, eggs and steak among other foods.

He told EW: "I tried to do it in a healthy way. It was a dozen eggs and a dozen pieces of bacon, two baked potatoes, a Porterhouse steak, two bowls of white rice, and a glass of olive oil. The first two weeks were high in proteins. The second two weeks were a lot of carbs. The last two weeks starches and then sodium, just to kind of get as bloated as possible."

Father Stu will be in cinemas on May 12. Photo / Instagram

Wahlberg previously opened up about his tough exercise regime. He explained: "I start out with steel oats, blueberries and peanut butter for breakfast. Then I have a protein shake, three turkey burgers, five pieces of sweet potato at about 5.30 in the morning. At 8 o'clock, I have about 10 turkey meatballs. At 10.30 am, I have a grilled chicken salad with two hard-boiled eggs, olives, avocado, cucumber, tomato and lettuce.

"Then at 1 o'clock, I have a New York steak with green peppers. At 3.30 pm, I have grilled chicken with bok choi. At 5.30/6 o'clock, I have a beautiful piece of halibut or cod or a sea bass, with some vegetables, maybe some sautee potatoes and bok choi. And I have a lot of Aquahydrate during the day. That's it."