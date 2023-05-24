The star went viral for a seemingly angry exchange on the Cannes red carpet yesterday. Photo / Getty Images

The star went viral for a seemingly angry exchange on the Cannes red carpet yesterday. Photo / Getty Images

Tom Hanks sparked fierce speculation yesterday that he had a row with a Cannes Film Festival staff member on the red carpet, now his wife has addressed the claims.

The actor, 66, and his actress spouse of 35 years were photographed apparently looking irate as Hanks pointed a finger at a man who has been named as Vincent Chapalain while they attended the premiere of his new film Asteroid City yesterday.

Wilson – and Chapalain – have now brushed off speculation they were rowing by saying it was simply a discussion about where they were meant to be going while crowds of fans were screaming so loudly they could barely hear.

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson seemingly scold man at ‘Asteroid City’ Cannes premiere https://t.co/9QHU02xJMP pic.twitter.com/mimn1v7dC1 — Page Six (@PageSix) May 23, 2023

Wilson captioned a screenshot of the exchange on an Instagram Story with the message: “This is called ‘I can’t hear you. People are screaming. What did you say? Where are we supposed to go?’

“But that doesn’t sell stories! Nice try. Go see ‘Asteroid City’!”

Chapalain backed her version of events when someone asked him on his Twitter page what had gone on.

The person asked: “Did Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson get confused with security? An explanation?”

Chapalain replied: “They just asked me if they should go back to the start of the mat with the rest of the film crew (I’m not security) wink.”

Speculation had been rife Hanks had lost his cool as he was pictured looking stern and pointing at Vincent.

The exchange lasted only moments as the couple walked the red carpet.

It came nearly a month after the long-time pair celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary.

Hanks, who has sons Chet, 32, and Truman, 27, with Wilson, posted a snap of him giving her a cake with the message: “35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything.”

Hanks also has son Colin, 45, and daughter Elizabeth, 41, from his previous marriage to his college sweetheart, Samantha Lewes.