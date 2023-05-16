Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise. Photo / Getty Images

Suri Cruise was spotted buying flowers, presumably for her mother Katie Holmes, on Mother’s Day - and she looks all grown up.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ 17-year-old daughter was snapped leaving a florist in SoHo carrying two bouquets of pink and purple blossoms, according to Page Six.

Suri Cruise seen buying flowers for lookalike mom Katie Holmes on Mother’s Day https://t.co/EgO21Cx9rv pic.twitter.com/Ac8hqRLS6T — Page Six (@PageSix) May 15, 2023

What’s more, onlookers did a double-take of the youngster who looks like the spitting image of her mum. The famous daughter was dressed in blue jeans and a casual white top when she was seen grabbing a last-minute Mother’s Day gift.

Holmes didn’t showcase her presumed Mother’s Day flowers from Suri, however she did head to Instagram on Sunday to honour her own mum on Mother’s Day with a heart-warming message.

“Happy Mother’s Day! I am so grateful to my mum for all of her love, support, inspiration, patience, generosity and kindness,” the actress wrote under the black-and-white picture of Kathleen Stothers-Holmes. “And for letting me borrow from her closet, giving me all the handmade quilts she’s created, and so generously making me laugh throughout the years. I love you mum. ️”

Suri, who is reportedly extremely close to her mum, remains private about her life.

Holmes revealed last month that she tries to shield her daughter from the paparazzi, especially because of her own experience growing up in the spotlight.

“What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her,” the star shared with Glamour.

“She’s an incredible person,” Holmes remarked of her teenage daughter.

Tom Cruise is allegedly estranged from his daughter Suri and has “no part” in her life as a result of his ties with Scientology, according to Page Six.

Cruise was wed to Holmes for five years before his Scientology beliefs caused the couple to split. He shares adopted children Connor and Isabella with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, however their children are estranged from the Moulin Rouge! star on the grounds of Scientology rules.



