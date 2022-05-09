Tom Cavanagh has hailed working with Bruce Willis on one of his final films as "a privilege". Photo / Getty Images

Tom Cavanagh has hailed working with Bruce Willis on one of his final films as "a privilege".

The Expendables actor's family recently announced he is giving up acting after being diagnosed with aphasia - a degenerative condition affecting the ability to communicate - and one of his last pieces of work was on Corrective Measures.

His Canadian co-star has always been in awe of Willis' work so relished the opportunity to act with him.

He told Fox News Digital: "Growing up as a younger actor, I remember being hyperinfluenced by his command of the screen. It's not as easy as people think to do small stuff and have that project large. Not every actor can do that. Not many actors do.

"Even when Bruce was doing Moonlighting, he had the ability to say nothing and yet command the screen.

"And then, of course, he went on to huge movie franchises, like Die Hard."

Cavanagh believes a large part of Willis' appeal were his roles as an "ordinary" man in "extraordinary circumstances".

He added: "But one of the things that Bruce would do that I was always impressed by was the way he played an ordinary person in extraordinary circumstances. While he was saving the day, he was afraid and vulnerable, which I think is part of the appeal.

"People can relate to somebody like that, as opposed to a superhero.

"Often, the mistake people make when they do these superhero stories is to project strength, knowing they're going to succeed, and then add an element of fear. [But] fear and vulnerability make it identifiable, and you can relate to it. It's very hard to relate to somebody who's never afraid, who knows they're going to succeed [before] the end of the movie. Bruce Willis' portrayals are such that he doesn't know the end of the movie.

"I don't even know if Bruce has an awareness of the influence that he's wrought, but those of us who get to team up with him consider it a privilege."