Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been quiet since the release of their docuseries and memoir. Photo / AP

It may not seem like it if headlines are anything to go by, but the truth is, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have gone quiet in recent months.

After they released their bombshell six part Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and Harry’s scolding memoir Spare in January the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rarely been seen out and about.

Appearing in public once for an official engagement - which ended in a “near-catastrophic” car chase - they dressed up for Meghan to accept her Ms Foundation’s Women In Vision Awards in New York City.

Other public appearances have been kept casual including Meghan and Lilibet attending a Fourth of July parade. Now it has been revealed why, with one source saying the Californian-based royals know they have gone “too far”.

Doria Ragland, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Tom Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, said the two “know they’ve probably gone too far” with their attacks on the Royal family.

“All she’s got is the baggage of the Oprah Winfrey interview and her damnation of the royal family in various successive interviews,” the royal author told the publication.

“That’s why she’s been so quiet the whole year. She knows they’ve probably gone too far, and she doesn’t know how to get out of it now.”

Bower added: “What is fascinating is how will it end? What will the climax be?”

Bower’s comments come amid rumours the Duchess of Sussex is shifting away from any major career collaborations with her husband.

Bella magazine has reported following the couple’s terminated $41 million Spotify deal and questions surrounding the future of their $162 million Netflix deal, Meghan has decided to “step away” from the couple’s joint brand and will instead focus on solo projects.

Speaking to the UK publication, a source said, “Meghan feels she’ll have better success if she takes the time to work on projects alone without Harry – even though he always gives her his full support.”